Gingrich: Dictators will see ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ if Biden flinches against Putin

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that President Biden’s response to Russia could embolden "dictators" around the world, including China. Gingrich said the world is watching whether Biden "flinches" against Vladimir Putin.

BIDEN CLARIFIES UKRAINE COMMENT THAT CAUSED UPROAR: RUSSIAN TROOPS CROSSING BORDER WOULD BE 'INVASION'

NEWT GINGRICH: First of all, the Obama-Biden administration was going to put sanctions on after Putin seized Crimea. I don’t think that had any effect at all. In fact, if anything, they convinced Putin that he could ignore those kinds of threats. Putin now controls Germany because they made a series of bad decisions as a result of which the German economy has to have Russian natural gas. The Germans would be going into a cold winter, collapsing economically and collapsing in quality of life if the Russians actually cut it off. So the Germans are very much against NATO taking too strong a role.

Meanwhile, the Russians have sort of expanded the playing field. They have now announced that they want to have military maneuvers off of Ireland, which the Irish have protested about. At the same time, their ally, China is flying 23 aircraft over Taiwan. I think everybody is watching to see what the United States does. If we flinch, and if we convince the dictators that we can be pushed around, they are going to push very hard because Biden may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rip off our allies and have nothing done. And I think it’s very, very dangerous.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: