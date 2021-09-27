Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Gingrich on 'Fox & Friends': Biden, Pelosi heading toward 'suicidal week' for Democrats

Says Pelosi about to take 40-50 Dems 'off a cliff' before midterms

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gingrich: Spending will be ‘suicidal’ for Democrats in midterms Video

Gingrich: Spending will be ‘suicidal’ for Democrats in midterms

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., on President Biden’s spending agenda.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposed spending is "suicidal" for the Democrats. Pelosi said Sunday said House Democrats will pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and come to an agreement on their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, despite the massive differences between moderates and progressives.

MODERATES AND PROGRESSIVES SOFTEN NEGOTIATING STANCES AS PELOSI PREDICTS MAJOR PROGRESS ON DEMS' AGENDA

NEWT GINGRICH: What I’m watching, I think, is a transition from the donkey to the lemming as the animal that typifies the Democrats and she’s about to take 40 or 50 Democrats off a cliff, but I have to confess as a former speaker, her exercise of power is remarkable..

She’s moved from twisting arms to breaking them. I think she’s on the edge now of kneecapping people, but she’s getting them inch by inch to go where she wants them to go, and I wouldn’t bet against it this week, but from my perspective in the long run, it’s a suicidal week for the Democrats.

We did a survey and free-market capitalism beats big government socialism by 59 to 16, and she's walking them right off a cliff of big government socialism. If only one out of every six Americans agrees with you, then when you finally get around to an election, you just get slaughtered.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Pelosi delays vote on $1.2T infrastructure bill Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.