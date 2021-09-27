Gingrich on 'Fox & Friends': Biden, Pelosi heading toward 'suicidal week' for Democrats

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposed spending is "suicidal" for the Democrats. Pelosi said Sunday said House Democrats will pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and come to an agreement on their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, despite the massive differences between moderates and progressives.

MODERATES AND PROGRESSIVES SOFTEN NEGOTIATING STANCES AS PELOSI PREDICTS MAJOR PROGRESS ON DEMS' AGENDA

NEWT GINGRICH: What I’m watching, I think, is a transition from the donkey to the lemming as the animal that typifies the Democrats and she’s about to take 40 or 50 Democrats off a cliff, but I have to confess as a former speaker, her exercise of power is remarkable..

She’s moved from twisting arms to breaking them. I think she’s on the edge now of kneecapping people, but she’s getting them inch by inch to go where she wants them to go, and I wouldn’t bet against it this week, but from my perspective in the long run, it’s a suicidal week for the Democrats.

…

We did a survey and free-market capitalism beats big government socialism by 59 to 16, and she's walking them right off a cliff of big government socialism. If only one out of every six Americans agrees with you, then when you finally get around to an election, you just get slaughtered.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: