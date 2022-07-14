Expand / Collapse search
Gingrich on 'Faulkner Focus': We've never had a situation like this in presidential politics

Gingrich says Biden 'setting record' for plummeting approval in first few years

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explains why the current environment in America will push voters to choose a different Democratic candidate.

Fox News political analyst Newt Gingrich argued that President Biden won't win reelection in 2024 due to the high inflation rate and his weakness as a leader. On "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday, the former GOP House speaker also said Vice President Harris isn't a likely replacement which will likely lead to a large pool of Democratic candidates.

NEWT GINGRICH: We haven't had a president this weak this early, and Biden is sort of setting a record for that. The 9.1% inflation rate number by itself would drive Democrats and all Americans to think you need a change. The price of gasoline, the price of food – apparently eggs have gone up 33% in the last year – all this stuff creates an environment. Plus, you just watch Biden, and you know he's not going to win a second term. People are not going to watch him shuffling around cognitively confused, not sure where he's standing, asking people what he's supposed to be doing. He's getting worse, not better. And Kamala Harris' laugh, she's not really a plausible replacement. So there's going to be a vacuum. It's going to get worse pretty fast, and people are going to want to fill it.

