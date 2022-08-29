Gingrich on China's influence on Solomon Islands: This is the weakness of Biden's foreign policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Monday on the growing Chinese threat in the South Pacific after the Solomon Islands denies the United States entry into one of their ports.

COMMUNIST CHINA SURVIVOR ISSUES WARNING TO AMERICANS: SOCIALISM IS ONLY THE FIRST STAGE

NEWT GINGRICH: The Chinese have invested a great deal in trying to create an alliance. They've signed an agreement with the Solomon Islands. Remember, it's both the place where we fought Guadalcanal, the first big battle of our comeback in the Pacific in World War II. But it's also only 1200 miles from Australia, so a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands would be seen as a very real threat. That's part of why we fought with Japan in 1942. I think what you're seeing is the weakness of the Biden foreign policy, and they sense that America's a weak country. If you're a little tiny place in the South Pacific and the Chinese show up with enough money, and they offer a chance for you to play with them, and you watch the Americans who look weaker and weaker, you can sort of see the trend. It's very dangerous. I'm sure the Chinese, after our visits to Taiwan, went overboard to try to get the Solomon Islands to snub the Americans. But it's a serious situation. The Australians take it very, very seriously as a direct threat to their own defense, and we should take it seriously as a signal. You know, if you look at a map, it is a long way to Guadalcanal, which is where the capital is from China. And it tells you how much they are beginning to extend their power base and trying to basically dominate the Western Pacific.