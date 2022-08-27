Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom."

AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY VICTORY BY DECLARING ‘SOCIALISM WINS’

XI VAN FLEET: I just want to say it's so ironic. 36 years ago, I run away from socialism when I left China to come to this great country for freedom. Today, so many Americans [are] abandoning freedom and arriving into socialism. They have no idea what socialism is about. I lived under Mao's socialism. When the government controls everything and makes all the decisions big and small and decide how much grain, meat [and] cooking oil I could have. What I should learn in school, where I should live, and what job I should have and how I should think. In the socialist society I lived under, there was no choices. There is no freedom. And that's what people do not know. Socialism becomes such a diluted word and it's intentional. I can tell you, China is a socialist country. Cuba is a socialist country and so is North Korea. They are a socialist country run by communist parties. And what's the difference? What's the difference between socialism and communism? Not much. Socialism is the initial stage of communism, according to Karl Marx.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: