Gingrich: China lied to the world about COVID, should face new tariffs

'We are gonna charge the Chinese an extra tariff for being bad actors.' says Gingrich

Fox News Staff
Fox News contributor and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said China has "lied" about the origins of COVID-19 and said the U.S. government should hold them accountable by imposing new tariffs in order to support families who have lost loved ones to the virus. 

SENATE ADVANCES MEASURE BARRING TAXPAYER FUNDS FOR CHINA’S WUHAN INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY

NEWT GINGRICH: The Chinese have lied to the World Health Organization, they have lied to the planet. They’ve now closed down the opportunity to have any kind of serious investigation…

China is responsible for the death of millions. For economic crises across the planet. For disrupting the entire world system and the Chinese ought to be held accountable... 

What we ought to do I think is establish a 30 or 40% extra tariff on all Chinese goods. Put that money into a fund to pay off the families. Allow the families to sue just like you would for any kind of industrial problem… 

We are gonna charge the Chinese an extra tariff for being bad actors and we’re gonna keep that tariff on until we raise enough money to pay off every American family. 

