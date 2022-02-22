Gingrich blasts Biden for following 'Obama model' of weakness toward Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded off on President Biden Tuesday for showing weakness against Vladimir Putin as tensions continue to rise along the Russia-Ukraine border. Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" Biden has opened Ukraine's border and said there is a chance Putin invades as a result.

NEWT GINGRICH: Even the base of the Democratic Party is now realizing that Putin is extraordinarily dangerous. He has senator after senator calling for very strong sanctions. But the administration, basically on the Obama model, is for weakness. They avoid war, frankly, by accepting surrender of their own interests. Just the very fact that we are taking American diplomats out of Ukraine is an example.

What kind of a signal of weakness is it when you say to your ally, "We don't trust enough that you'll be able to survive to keep our embassy fully staffed?" And I think that, in effect, Biden has done for the Ukrainian border what he did for the American border. He's made it wide open. He's doing nothing effective. And I think there's a 50-50 chance Russia is going to go a lot further.

