Joe Biden
Published

Gingrich blasts Biden for following 'Obama model' of weakness toward Russia

President criticized for doing 'nothing effective' to dissuade Vladimir Putin on Ukraine

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Newt Gingrich, former House Speaker, says President Biden is doing nothing effective to dissuade President Putin.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded off on President Biden Tuesday for showing weakness against Vladimir Putin as tensions continue to rise along the Russia-Ukraine border. Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" Biden has opened Ukraine's border and said there is a chance Putin invades as a result. 

SEAN HANNITY HIGHLIGHTS BIDEN'S PAST STATEMENT ABOUT RUSSIA THAT ‘DID NOT AGE WELL’

NEWT GINGRICH: Even the base of the Democratic Party is now realizing that Putin is extraordinarily dangerous. He has senator after senator calling for very strong sanctions. But the administration, basically on the Obama model, is for weakness. They avoid war, frankly, by accepting surrender of their own interests. Just the very fact that we are taking American diplomats out of Ukraine is an example. 

What kind of a signal of weakness is it when you say to your ally, "We don't trust enough that you'll be able to survive to keep our embassy fully staffed?" And I think that, in effect, Biden has done for the Ukrainian border what he did for the American border. He's made it wide open. He's doing nothing effective. And I think there's a 50-50 chance Russia is going to go a lot further. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.