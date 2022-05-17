Expand / Collapse search
Geraldo Rivera pushes for Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary

'I want Dr. Oz to win,' says Rivera

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Hannity' panel weighs in as Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary race tightens on 'Hannity.'

Co-host of "The Five" Geraldo Rivera pushed for Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary candidate Mehmet Oz on Tuesday's "Hannity," saying that Oz is a "friend of mine" and that he wants Oz to "win." 

GERALDO RIVERA: I want Dr. Oz to win. He's a friend of mine. His wife, Lisa, a wonderful person. He was in the talk show business as I was. Obviously, he's a he's a good guy, good, solid, good-hearted person. You know, he was born in Cleveland… I like Dave McCormick also until those ads. I mean, he was awarded the Bronze Star. He's the real deal, a hedge fund multi-millionaire. He spent so much money, but he spent so much money destroying our pal or attempting to. I think that he did succeed in reducing Dr. Oz's vote. I also think that his campaign, for all his nobility, McCormick's they really got this anti-Muslim thing going on that I really found very distasteful. 

They, you know, surreptitiously or, you know, kind of a trick of the tongue going after Dr. Oz's Muslim background. He's born in Cleveland, but his family is from Turkey, he served in the Turkish military. But he's a wonderful, wonderful person and he did not deserve the slander, the beating that McCormick really unleashed. And I think it was very… there's no fairness in politics, I'm not a kid. I'm not naive about it. But I think that there's a… you know, it's hard to live with yourself, it seems to me, if you go down that route, that slimy route, you know, what do you do then? And you say, well, if you win, you say, I'm sorry, Dr. Oz, you got mud on your hands. 

