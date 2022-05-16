I'm Mehmet Oz and here's why I want Pennsylvania's vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Tuesday, Pennsylvanians will make a choice that will impact themselves, our country, and our future by deciding the likelihood of a Republican Senate majority next year. The responsibility is a solemn one, and distinct differences set me apart from my opponents as the current front-runner.

The reason I am asking for your vote – the entire reason I set out on this journey – is because, like many of you, I believe that over and over again, Washington has gotten it wrong. As I’ve traveled across this great commonwealth, I’ve been fortunate to listen and learn from so many of you and what you’ve shared with me is that when it comes to the issues that matter most to you and your families – our leaders in Washington have failed.

Because of Washington’s misguided pipe dreams and the lie of a "Green New Deal," our nation is facing an energy crisis even though here in Pennsylvania, we know we've got more natural gas under our feet than America could use for centuries. Because of Washington’s burdensome regulations, failed economic policies, and rampant reckless spending, we’re facing record inflation – driven by high prices at the pump that hurt families and businesses.

Because of Joe Biden and the Washington establishment’s weak foreign policy and refusal to stand up to our adversaries, we’re watching countries like China continue their repeated abuses and allow their malign influence to grow unchecked.

I’ve said from the beginning of my campaign, America needs a dose of reality to get things right – and I’m the best candidate in this race to bring that to Washington. My campaign has largely been a continuation of the mission that has guided my entire career – to empower people with the information they need to make the best decisions for themselves and to stand up to powerful interests so your voice is heard.

I share your conservative values, and I’m not afraid to tell it like it is so that together we can reignite our nation’s divine spark. I know that as a doctor, life begins at conception and I’ll always fight to protect life – because all life is uniquely precious.

As Pennsylvania’s next Senator, I will fight for Pennsylvania's working families - the same people who have been silenced and canceled for far too long. I will fight to unleash American energy to make us energy dominant again so that Pennsylvania’s economy can thrive.

I will work to improve the education system in America by supporting our local career and technical education and ensuring that the money follows the child if the local public school is failing.

I will fight hard to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable and work to bring jobs, the supply chain, and production back here to Pennsylvania and the United States. I’ll defend our Second Amendment rights because the Second Amendment is the key to protecting all our Constitution’s other amendments that enshrine the rights we are so fortunate to enjoy. I won’t back down to the woke mob trying to indoctrinate our children.

The challenges we face in the wake of President Biden’s disastrous agenda are serious. Pennsylvania and our entire nation need warriors to stand up to the Washington establishment and bring commonsense to the table in our nation’s capital.

We need to elect true America First conservatives who will carry on President Trump’s Make America Great Agenda, which is why I’m so honored to have received President Trump’s endorsement in this race.

President Trump knows that I’m the America First conservative who will never waver and who will fight not only for all of you but for the deeply held values and principles we share. He is right to write in his endorsement announcement that I am "smart, tough, and will never let you down."

President Trump also knows that come November, I’m the best candidate to win against the Democrats. The race for Senate in Pennsylvania very well may decide which party controls the Senate come January 2022, and the stakes facing our nation couldn’t be higher.

We cannot afford to elect a candidate who can’t be trusted to further the America First agenda, nor a candidate who cannot win in November and will surely turn this Senate seat over to the radical, leftist Democrats.

All across the commonwealth, I’ve shared my vision with countless Pennsylvanians. I feel tremendously blessed that my conservative message has resonated with so many of you and the enthusiasm behind our campaign to empower Pennsylvania has been truly inspiring.

I’d be honored if you put your trust in me and cast your vote for Dr. Mehmet Oz, this coming Tuesday, May 17, so that together we can fight for freedom, create opportunity for all Americans, and heal this nation’s ailments once and for all – with Pennsylvania leading the way.