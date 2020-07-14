Georgia Democrat rips Biden's 'record of failure', says 'it's just too late' for former vice president

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, who endorsed President Trump for reelection in April, told “Outnumbered Overtime” Tuesday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "has a record of failure."

Jones added that Biden has had “40-some odd years to do something good … economy-wise and he hasn’t.”

Last week, Biden proposed spending $700 billion on American products and research in the hopes of bringing back millions of jobs lost by an economy flattened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of a sudden he has a plan to come out and do what President Trump has already proven he can do in just three and half years,” Jones said Tuesday.

The legislator pointed out that prior to the pandemic there was “a record [low] number of unemployment, small businesses [were] thriving, people had job opportunities, big businesses and small business were thriving, areas that were going through depression with ‘opportunity zone’ districts, those areas were assisted, so this president, President Trump, has a solid record.”

“Joe Biden can’t get up late at night and claim he got an early start yesterday,” he continued. “It’s just too late for him."

Jones made waves when he endorsed Trump earlier this year, citing the incumbent's support for criminal justice reform and historically black colleges and universities. The endorsement resulted in swift blowback from fellow state Democrats.

On Tuesday, Jones said President Trump is “about results.”

“That’s why I put my country before my party, because this president is about getting things done,” Jones continued. “He’s done it with job opportunities, he’s done with prison reform, he’s done it in so many other areas.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report.