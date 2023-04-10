George Soros' son's trips to Biden White House with war chest could cause 'double the damage'

Liberal billionaire George Soros' son Alexander is under scrutiny after Biden White House records revealed he visited over a dozen times in the last two years, raising concerns over the family's growing influence on top Democratic politicians shaping U.S. policy.

"It's looking like Alex Soros is primed to take over the Soros empire. Obviously, his father in his nineties cannot do it forever," Matt Palumbo, "The Man Behind the Curtain"' author said Monday on "Fox & Friends First."

Alex, who has worked to carry his father's torch assisting fundraising efforts for the Democratic Party, traveled to the White House at least 14 times since October 2021 and had meetings with multiple officials including staffers to then-Chief of Staff Ron Klain and national security officials, according to White House visitor logs reviewed by Fox News Digital.

GEORGE SOROS' SON BECOMES KINGMAKER WITH TOP DEMS AS HE MAKES MULTIPLE BIDEN WH VISITS, MEETS WITH LAWMAKERS

Palumbo argued this should especially raise eyebrows considering the current state of U.S. foreign relations.

"[It's] notable that almost all, with the exception of Ron Klain, who had the president's ear, obviously were involved in national security," he said. "Ukraine is a country where the Soros family has unfortunately boasted a lot of influence. There is tens, if not hundreds of billions of dollars being thrown around there. So I think that will be something worth circling back on in coming months or years."

Despite George Soros' notorious sway among political circles, Palumbo said the younger Soros could someday boast even more power, noting Alex has been flaunting his influence on social media with pictures of himself alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama.

He also alleged Alex is already influencing his father with his own progressive views.

GEORGE SOROS NONPROFITS GAVE TENS OF MILLIONS TO ANTI-POLICE GROUPS AND INITIATIVES IN 2021, TAX FORMS SHOW

"He's standing on $11 million of his own money. Now, that may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to his father. And it is, but it's not going to be that way forever," he said.

"The way I would put it is George Soros, over his career, has spent around $20 billion, his Open Society Foundation, which is the vehicle by which he makes this spending, has around $20 billion on its balance sheet. So when Alex takes over, he has a war chest that is basically able to, I would say, at a minimum, double the amount of damage his father is going to do and probably more."

BIDEN OFFICIAL HID INFO ABOUT MEETINGS WITH GEORGE SOROS, HILLARY CLINTON, NANCY PELOSI FROM PUBLIC

"I mean, each generation is unfortunately a little more socially progressive, and I think even his son already is influencing the father on those sorts of issues," he continued.

The logs detailing visits by Alex to the White House were first reported by the New York Post on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

George Soros has targeted numerous prosecutor races with millions of dollars in recent years. The family recently came under fire for its involvement in pushing to prominence Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg , whose investigations into Trump led to an indictment of the former president last week.

Fox News Digital previously reported that in May 2021, George Soros pushed $1 million to the Color of Change PAC, which turned around and spent big, backing Bragg's candidacy.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.