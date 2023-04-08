George Soros' son has visited White House more than a dozen times since Biden took office, records show

Alexander Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros, has made frequent visits to the White House since President Biden took office in 2021, meeting with top officials on behalf of his 92-year-old father.

Soros — who has worked to carry his father's torch as he has assisted with fundraising efforts for the Democratic Party — traveled to the White House at least 14 times since October 2021 and had meetings with multiple officials in 2022, according to White House visitor logs reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The logs detailing visits by Soros to the White House were first reported by the New York Post on Saturday and revealed that the billionaire's son made a trip to the White House on December 1, 2022, the day he met with then-Chief of Staff Ron Klain's assistant, Nina Srivastava, who also served on Biden's presidential campaign.

That December visit to the White House, according to the Post, took place on the same day a state dinner attended by Alexander Soros was held by the first family to honor French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

SOROS FAMILY HELPED PUSH MANHATTAN DA BRAGG INTO POWER

One day later, on December 2 of last year, records showed that Soros had meetings with Mariana Adame, advisor to the counselor to the president, and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer.

Records showed previous trips to the White House by Soros, who serves as chair of the Open Society Foundations, founded by his father in the 1990s, included earlier 2022 meetings with Adame on Oct. 14, Srivastava on Sept. 14, and Finer on three different occasions (Dec. 15, Oct. 6 and Sept. 15).

The updated visitors log also revealed that Soros had meetings at the White House with Kimberly Lang, then a National Security Advisor executive assistant, on October 6, as well as former Klain advisor Madeline Strasser on Oct. 29, 2021, and April 22, 2022.

SOROS DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM MANHATTAN DA BRAGG AFTER TRUMP INDICTMENT

Heritage Foundation Oversight Project director Mike Howell told Fox News Digital that the visits by Alexander Soros to the White House are concerning, as the Soros family "has done incalculable damage to our country." He continued, "The death and destruction of their policies are evident at our borders and in our crime-infested cities. The left is addicted to their money, and they don't even bother hiding it anymore."

Alexander Soros' social media accounts document numerous meetings with high-profile leaders from around the world, featuring photos of the liberal billionaire's son with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Cindy McCain, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture from Nov. 2021 to April 2023 and is the widow of the late former Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

TRUMP INDICTMENT: MEDIA USES 'FACT CHECKS' TO DISTANCE ALVIN BRAGG FROM GEORGE SOROS FUNDING

Other photos shared to his Instagram account showed Alexander Soros standing alongside former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Macron.

The Soros family recently came under fire for its involvement in pushing to prominence Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose investigations into Trump led to an indictment of the former president last week.

Fox News Digital previously reported that in May 2021, George Soros pushed $1 million to the Color of Change PAC, which turned around and spent big, backing Bragg's candidacy.

Soros' son Jonathan Soros, and Jonathan's wife, Jennifer Allan Soros, also donated directly to Bragg's campaign, according to New York campaign finance records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

SECRETIVE SOROS-FUNDED GROUP WORKS BEHIND THE SCENES WITH BIDEN ADMIN ON POLICY, DOCUMENTS SHOW

On April 26, 2021, Jonathan Soros sent a $10,000 check to the now-district attorney's coffers, state filings show. Three days later, on April 29, Jennifer Allan Soros added a $10,000 contribution to the campaign. While other individuals provided more direct cash to his committee, the couple were among its biggest donors.

The contributions were also uncommon for the pair, as they generally do not get financially involved with district attorney races, though they have donated to other New York political campaigns and issue groups. Jonathan Soros did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on the Bragg donations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

George Soros, on the other hand, has targeted numerous prosecutor races with millions of dollars in recent years.

Soros' district attorney operation usually involves his longtime treasurer, Whitney Tymas, establishing "pop-up" political action committees in states where he targets the races. Once set up, the financier injects money into the PACs, which tend to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars backing his preferred candidates. The PACs typically dissolve after the elections.

In Bragg's case, that did not happen. Instead, Soros donated $1 million in May 2021 to the Color of Change PAC, which in the following weeks spent cash backing Bragg's candidacy. The timing of the money makes it likely that it aided the efforts.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this article.