George Papadopoulos responds to FBI agent under investigation for withholding 'exculpatory' Trump-Russia info

The "trilogy" of the Trump-Russia probe is reaching its "final chapter" as FBI agent Curtis Heide testified in D.C. court he is under investigation for allegedly withholding exculpatory information from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court, ex-Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos said Wednesday.

Heide said Tuesday the exculpatory information in question was a "recording from one of the subjects" of a surveillance warrant, but it is formally unclear if the information involved the case of Papadopoulos denying to a ‘confidential human source’ Trump campaign involvement in any Russian election interference.

Papadopoulos told "The Story" the development is an "incredible twist" in what he referred to as the Trump-Russia "trilogy" — part one being the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, the second being Inspector General Michael Horowitz's probe, and finally the current Durham case.

"[T]his final chapter… I believe is finally going to present the truth to the American public of exactly what really happened during the 2016 campaign," he said, adding that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party should be "dreading" the ongoing trial of ex-Perkins Coie attorney Michael Sussmann.

"Now the FBI itself is also sweating because of this new revelation that John Durham was able to get out of this testimony from agent Curtis Heide was not only part of the Clinton email investigation, but he apparently was also in charge of my so-called case," he claimed.

Papadopoulos remarked the first FBI-linked individual identified in his case, ex-bureau lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, "is now a convicted felon."

Clinesmith was sentenced to a year's probation and 400 community service hours for altering an email used to encourage a FISA investigation of Team Trump.

"We also know, based on the evidence in this trial, that the seventh floor at the FBI — meaning the politicized leadership under Jim Comey, was ‘fired-up’ about this potential lead into Trump in Russia, so I don't think agent Heide was running point on this investigation," Papadopoulos concluded.

As Papadopoulos made his remarks, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding the developments in the Sussmann trial, while the director repeatedly responded it might not be appropriate to answer questions about an ongoing case wherein his agents are aiding the investigation.

"I think at the right time you're going to have to address this and assure the American people that the rot is gone," Kennedy said during a hearing chaired by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.