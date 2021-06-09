Expand / Collapse search
George P. Bush responds to media criticism in bid for Texas Attorney General: ‘I’m my own man’

"When you look at my policies, I am all about America first" 

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
George P. Bush confronts criticism in run for Attorney General

Nephew of former President George W. Bush discusses his campaign on 'Fox News Primetime'

Texas Attorney General Candidate George P. Bush joined "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday to discuss his 2022 run to unseat embattled Republican Ken Paxton.

BUSH: It’s my name on the ballot. I am my own man. I will be on the phone if elected as attorney general and take the call late at night if a border patrol official or a law enforcement official falls in the line of duty. There are four so far in the state of Texas. When I talk about my record whether it’s as land commissioner or it’s my support of Donald Trump, I stick to the facts. The fact is in 2016 I was one of the first statewide election officials to support him [Trump]. I raised a million and a half in support of Republican candidates with him at the top of the ticket. It was a high watermark for Republican Party politics in Texas. In 2020 I boldly declared that Trump was the only thing standing between our country, the American people, and socialism. I turned out to be correct. With over 30 trillion dollars in total spending and 6 trillion in next year’s annual budget. When you look at my policies, I am all about America first. Trump is the center of the Republican Party. I am my own man. I support him. We need to carry on that legacy and capture the lightning he brought to the Republican Party so we can help all Republicans down-ballot.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Media waste no time attacking George P. Bush amid state attorney general runVideo
