George P. Bush responds to media criticism in bid for Texas Attorney General: ‘I’m my own man’

Texas Attorney General Candidate George P. Bush joined "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday to discuss his 2022 run to unseat embattled Republican Ken Paxton.

BUSH: It’s my name on the ballot. I am my own man. I will be on the phone if elected as attorney general and take the call late at night if a border patrol official or a law enforcement official falls in the line of duty. There are four so far in the state of Texas. When I talk about my record whether it’s as land commissioner or it’s my support of Donald Trump, I stick to the facts. The fact is in 2016 I was one of the first statewide election officials to support him [Trump]. I raised a million and a half in support of Republican candidates with him at the top of the ticket. It was a high watermark for Republican Party politics in Texas. In 2020 I boldly declared that Trump was the only thing standing between our country, the American people, and socialism. I turned out to be correct. With over 30 trillion dollars in total spending and 6 trillion in next year’s annual budget. When you look at my policies, I am all about America first. Trump is the center of the Republican Party. I am my own man. I support him. We need to carry on that legacy and capture the lightning he brought to the Republican Party so we can help all Republicans down-ballot.

