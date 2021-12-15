'General Hospital' star Rademacher on COVID suit against ABC: Without choice, 'the government owns your' body

After exiting "General Hospital" following almost two decades on the program, actor Ingo Rademacher joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox Nation to discuss his new lawsuit against Disney subsidiary ABC over its coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Rademacher, who was denied a religious exemption, told host Tucker Carlson that submitting to the injection would go against many of his beliefs, including religion.

The actor, 50, spoke of his elderly parents who still live in his home country of Germany, where he said they hike every day in the Alps and are on zero pharmaceutical medications at their advanced age, due in part to their longstanding use of homeopathic and other remedies for illnesses.

The injections from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson go against that life tradition, while the mandate effectively cancels out a human being's individual body sovereignty, he said.

"To me, it's staying healthy and dying healthy as well," Rademacher said. "Being injected with something like this COVID vaccine – personally, I don't think I need it, and I think I should be able to make that choice."

He said that by submitting to the Walt Disney Company's demands, which in turn are strongly supported by the federal government, he is giving away his body to officials in Washington, D.C.

"If we don't choose what to put in our bodies, we don't own our body. The government owns you," he said. "It's so frustrating."

Documents were filed by attorney John W. Howard on behalf of the actor on Monday, stating that Rademacher applied for a religious exemption to the mandate but was denied. He is also being represented by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – the son of the late U.S. attorney general.

"I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental," the actor wrote in an email to Disney's human resources team in October, per the suit.

Rademacher told Carlson he originally predicted a mandate would come down the pike after the Walt Disney Company began requiring workers at its amusement parks in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to comply with such orders.

Earlier this fall, President Biden issued an executive vaccine mandate for most businesses and employees, but it has thus far been largely stymied or nullified by court decisions.

As ABC continues to go ahead with its mandate of the vaccine, other large organizations have paused or canceled their implementations – including the semi-federal entity of Amtrak, itself a 50-year cause celebre of Biden, for whom the Wilmington station is named.

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, as it is formally called, temporarily suspended its mandate, which officials at the railway initially told Congress would cause service disruptions and cuts beginning in early January 2022.