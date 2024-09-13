Gen. Keane warning that the world is more dangerous than it's ever been, reacting to Russia-China war games

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) said the United States is in a "dangerous situation" because of Russia and China war games that could create a global conflict.

Russia and China this week engaged in the largest military drills in decades after they launched joint naval and air exercises spanning both hemispheres. The Russian defense ministry said the week-long war games will include 90,000 troops, 400 warships, submarines and support vessels, along with 120 planes and helicopters.

"That’s a dramatically large war game, to say the least, given the amount of ships involved. Arctic and Pacific Oceans, Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, and the Caspian Sea, all involved in that exercise. Listen, so our audience understands, the most significant geopolitical change in the world in the last three or four years is the cooperation of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea," Keane said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

"The degree that they corroborate and collaborate together, and coordinate together, and you can see this happening here, it creates a dangerous situation globally," he continued. "Why is that? Because, if China started a war in the Indo-Pacific region over the South China Sea or Taiwan, it’s likely that Russia would do much the same."

Keane said China and Russia believe the "United States cannot handle two" such scenarios.

"We would find ourselves in a global conflict. That is the danger that is out there," Keane said.

The war games exercise, dubbed "Ocean 24," coincided with meetings in Brussels between the U.S. and the European Union in which the issue of security in the Indo-Pacific, as well as China’s support for Russia amid the war in Ukraine, were addressed.

Also this week, Iran was sanctioned for supplying missiles to Russia.

"The good news here is, the Brits have already made a decision… that they are going to remove the restrictions on Ukraine using their Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles, and it looks like the United States is moving in the same direction," Keane said.

"That will make a big difference for the Ukrainians," he added. "Those restrictions have really harmed the Ukrainians."

Fox News Digital’s Cailin McFall contributed to this report.