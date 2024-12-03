Gavin Newsom grilled over hefty price tag to help 'Trump-proof' California: 'Total waste'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest efforts to "Trump-proof" his state are being slammed as a "total waste" by some Republicans, particularly as he eyes the chance to sign a bill including $25 million in additional funding for potential legal fights with the incoming administration.

"I wish my elected leaders would spend their time solving problems rather than creating more problems," former California Rep. Doug Ose, a Republican, said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

"Newsom's effort to basically fund his campaign for president in 2028 is just going to be a total waste of money that could be better spent on homelessness or schools or public safety and the like. This is just a charade."

Lawmakers wrapped up an emergency session to "Trump-proof" the Golden State this week, where the proposal to feed the state's Justice Department against the incoming administration took shape.

NEWSOM PROPOSES $25M FROM STATE LEGISLATURE TO ‘TRUMP-PROOF’ CALIFORNIA

The majority Democratic state legislature is expected to introduce such proposed legislation in the coming weeks. If approved, California's Justice Department and state agencies would receive extra funding for court battles regarding areas like reproductive rights, environmental protection and immigration, according to Reuters.

Officials anticipate the legislation will be signed into law before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

Newsom, who is believed to be among the slew of Democrats who could take center stage for the party in the 2028 presidential race, commented on the alleged threat Trump poses to California, insisting the president-elect is trying to "unwind our progress."

"His rhetoric is only heightened and his call for retribution and revenge is pretty clear," Newsom said in Sacramento on Monday.

"We responded to his assault on California, where he tried to unwind our progress. And so what we're doing now with a special session is not waiting to react to that. We're preparing for that in a much more sober way."

PROPOSITION 36 OVERWHELMINGLY PASSES IN CALIFORNIA, REVERSING SOME SOROS-BACKED SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES

Newsom has additionally defended the "Trump-proofing" push in a statement in which he branded the Golden State "a tent pole of the country … protecting and investing in rights and freedoms for all people" and that officials "will work with the incoming administration, and we want President Trump to succeed in serving all Americans."

"But when there is overreach, when lives are threatened, when rights and freedoms are targeted, we will take action," Newsom continued. "And that is exactly what this special session is about – setting this state up for success, regardless of who is in the White House."

Ose doubled down on his criticisms, insisting the alleged "charade" ignores the struggles of California's citizens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Most people in California are struggling so hard and so desperately just to keep their heads above water. They don't have time to confront the governor on this kind of foolishness. This is just talk. This is just more of the same from Newsom," he critiqued.

"He said he'd enforce the death penalty. He immediately said no. He said he'd finish high speed rail. Now we're 100 billion in and we're nowhere near completion. He said he'd fix K-12. It's a total failure. Look, Newsom, I mean, you just have to understand who Newsome is, and this is an extremely poor manager."

Fox News' Jamie Joseph and Reuters contributed to this report.