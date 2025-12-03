Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Gavin Newsom defends Trump-style troll tweeting, saying he does it to 'wake everybody up'

California governor's press team has mimicked the president's social media posting style

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Gavin Newsom speaks on stage at the DealBook Summit

Andrew Ross Sorkin and Governor of California Gavin Newsom speak onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 3, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times) (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., addressed his office mimicking President Donald Trump's social media posting style on X on Wednesday despite years of criticizing the president’s rhetoric and behavior.

"I need to wake everybody up," Newsom said at The New York Times DealBook Summit. "This is the normalization of deviancy, and it was becoming socialized, normalized."

"Call someone the R-word or 'piggy' and somehow it's just Trump being Trump," Newsom went on. "There's nothing normal about this. He's a man-child. It's unbecoming of the President of the United States. He's dressed up as the pope. He's acting like he's Superman. This is not normal."

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump in a composite image

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (left) press team has at times copied President Donald Trump's (right) social media style. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He continued "He's putting his face on Mount Rushmore. . . . This is verbatim what he's doing. I'm trying to put a mirror to what the hell is going on in this country. This is not normal behavior."

Earlier this year, Newsom's press office mimicked Trump's habit of writing posts in all capital letters and giving political opponents mocking nicknames.

"TINY HANDS IS OUT HERE COPYING ME — BUT WITHOUT THE STAMINA (SAD), AND CERTAINLY WITHOUT THE 'LOOKS.' TOTAL BETA! — GCN," one X post from August read.

Newsom said his team’s approach was intended to "put that mirror up" and "test some theories" about how audiences respond to his posts compared to Trump’s, claiming the strategy is "working" based on the backlash against him.

However, Newsom's strategy has drawn mixed reactions from liberal and progressive commentators.

"Everybody likes a good laugh, and now he’s about to, I guess, issue his own cup and golden tennis shoes and who knows what else," former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said on ABC in August. "These are serious times that require serious people to be at the table."

Trump and Newsom greet each other

Gov. Gavin Newsom's social media strategy has gotten mixed reactions from Democrats. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By contrast, "Real Time" host Bill Maher applauded Newsom for "trolling" the president.

"I’ve never seen a Democrat do this," Maher said. "I think it’s very funny."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

