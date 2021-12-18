Expand / Collapse search
Gang members behind rising crime driven by fame, status: Former gang member

Armando Alvarez traced the roots of gang violence on 'Watters' World'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Gang member–turned–violence intervention specialist Armando Alvarez dissected the record-setting crime roiling the country Saturday on "Watters' World." 

"I wouldn't say … it's the bigger profits that are driving these things. I think it's just always been fame," he said. "It's always been. Everybody wants to be bigger than life. … [E]verybody wants to be on top."

Being on top in the criminal world comes with rewards, including "nice cars," jewelry, and romantic success, Alvarez said.

" … I think humanity has been striving [for a decadent lifestyle] from the … very beginning," he continued. "When God created Earth, … everybody's just striving for power. Everybody's striving to be a part of something bigger than themselves."

The one-time drug dealer pointed to influential figures in criminals' families and neighborhoods who contribute to their myopic vision of a life of crime. 

Gang members develop a "mentality" fueled by street crime, he said. 

"Our youth are hurting," Alvarez added. "Our youth are grabbing onto things and chasing after things that … they just feel is … life to them."

"Back in the older days, there was more … structure and … more of a code. And now you got a lot of these youngsters … within their own hood. … And this dude [who] … probably — maybe — started the gang or [has] been involved in the gang from a very long time ago can just be getting out of prison. And one of these young dudes … [who aren't] really known out there will … go and pop him so that they can say they're the dude [who's] on top now." 

"The respect for the [original gangsters], the respect for … those who [have] ‘been there, done that,’ it just seems like that respect level is just out the window," he said.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.