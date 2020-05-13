Gaetz says Flynn unmasking presents 'political Chinese finger trap' for Biden

House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told "Hannity" Wednesday that new revelations about the unmasking of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn have put former Vice President Joe Biden into a "political Chinese finger trap" as he seeks to win the White House in November.

"He is going to claim he was the super-involved vice president who wants credit for all the things he thinks American loved about the Obma administration," Gaetz explained. "But if he does that, he was to own these scandals, these set-ups and this attempt by the Obama administration to undermine our democracy."

Biden has dismissed the furor surrounding the latest developments in the Flynn case as an attempt by the Trump administration to distract from what he has described as the president's "inadequate" response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When we first called this a 'coup' we were panned by the Democrats, the media and even some of our fellow Republicans," Gaetz told Sean Hannity. "But now we see the extent that the Obama administration went to tell a side of the story that really was fiction and we are specifically seeing Joe Biden's personal involvement in the potential set-up of Mike Flynn.

"So I don't know what's worse for Joe Biden," the lawmaker added, "being implicated in that potential setup, or so being without his faculties that he can't remember the meetings, he can't remember being there."

"Bad news for Joe Biden ahead," Gaetz concluded.