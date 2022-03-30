Bill Hemmer joins Fox News colleagues at funeral of Pierre Zakrzewski: 'He was so good to so many people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"America’s Newsroom" co-host Bill Hemmer said Wednesday that attending the funeral for legendary Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed while reporting on the ground in war-torn Ukraine, offered a glimpse into why he was "so good to so many people."

"We had a bit of news, hits very close to home here at Fox and the past two days, a group from New York, we traveled to Dublin, Ireland for the wake and then the funeral of our colleague Pierre Zakrzewski," Hemmer told viewers as an image from the funeral was shown.

OLEKSANDRA ‘SASHA’ KUVSHINOVA’S FOX NEWS COLLEAGUES REMEMBER HER LIFE: 'SHE HAD A SPECIAL PRESENCE'

"This is his casket, a simple pine box. A beautiful ceremony, Dana, as I told you by way of text last night it was beautiful and it was profound. All 48 hours of the experience," Hemmer said to his co-host Dana Perino.

"I feel very mellow today, and the reason I feel that way, is because I thought a lot about how great that guy is," Hemmer continued. I’ve known him for a long time… we worked together in Iraq several times and, once you meet his family you understand the goodness of those people in a way that I can’t describe. They were so gracious to us, even in their grief."

Zakrzewski was killed earlier this month when his vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv. The service was held Tuesday at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in the Dublin suburb of Foxrock. Video from Pierre's funeral can be found on the Church Services website.

"Now I understand why Pierre was so good to so many people, because his family taught him that," Hemmer said. "And we remember him fondly, lost at the age of 55. Our CEO Suzanne Scott made the trip, so did our president of news Jay Wallace, and he had colleagues that came in from London and Spain and Italy… the amount of regard that so many people around here have for him, and will always have for him, it’s just tremendous so a salute to you one last time, our friend and colleague Pierre Zakrzewski."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova, who was serving as a consultant for Fox News on the ground during the course of the Russian invasion, was also killed in the attack and Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured. Hall was rescued and was hospitalized in Germany before being transferred to a hospital in Texas last week.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.