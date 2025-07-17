French pop band cancels North American tour over 'very worrying' US political climate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

French electro-pop band Yelle announced on Wednesday it was canceling a North American tour slated for the fall due to the "very worrying" political climate in the United States.

The band cited concerns over immigration and freedom of speech as part of the reason they are canceling their North American tour dates — adding that since they are traveling as a family with their young child, they "need to feel safe."

"Today we have made the immensely difficult decision to cancel our North American tour. There are multiple reasons why we came to this decision," Yelle told their Instagram followers. "The current political climate in the US, especially in regard to immigration and freedom of speech, is very worrying. We are now traveling as a family with our young child, so more than ever, we need to feel safe," the band shared on their Instagram page.

Aside from their worries about the U.S. political climate, the band also expressed concerns over the "great financial burden" the tour has placed upon them.

"In addition, the overall costs of this tour are becoming barely possible to balance and it is putting a great financial burden on us," they stated.

As noted by online music outlet Pitchfork, Yelle is part of a growing list of international acts who have expressed concerns over performing in the U.S. following President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Members of the British punk band U.K. Subs claimed that they were denied entry into the U.S. in March, citing incorrect visas and other undisclosed reasons. The band's bassist, Alvin Gibbs, theorized that his "regular and less than flattering public pronouncements regarding [Trump] and his administration were a factor" in his entry being denied.

Bob Vylan, the British punk duo whose anti-Israel set at the Glastonbury Festival drew widespread condemnation, had their U.S. visas revoked by the State Department following their controversial performance.

Another international artist, Bells Larsen — a transgender singer-songwriter from Montreal — said he had to cancel his tour after being unable to apply for a visa due to new U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policies that do not recognize transgender identities.