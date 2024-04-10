'Franklin' star Michael Douglas says iconic Founding Father would be 'highly disappointed' in America today

One of America's most iconic historical figures would be "highly disappointed" with the country today, according to actor and producer Michael Douglas, who stars as legendary scientist and Founding Father Benjamin Franklin in a new Apple TV+ miniseries.

"The show was a great reminder for me about how fragile democracy is," Douglas told Variety Magazine during a press conference in Cannes, France, on Wednesday.

"And I think that Ben would be highly, highly disappointed in the distortion of either a republic or democracy that the United States has become. I hope that this upcoming election will be a cathartic experience for the United States and turn the page onto a new chapter."

Slated to debut on the Apple TV+ platform on Friday, the "Franklin" series is based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Stacy Schiff's 2005 novel, "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America," and highlights the link between Franklin and France, the monarchy which helped the colonies in their quest for independence.

"The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution," a press release from Apple TV+ read.

"Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history," it continued.

That link to France emerged in discussion at Wednesday's press conference, according to Variety, who noted that Douglas expressed his gratitude for the country's willingness to help America attain its goal of independence from Britain, but also for the experiences from producing the series in France.

"I know for myself and a lot of the producers involved, the least we could do is come back and say ‘Thank you, France,’" he said.

"Thank you first for saving America — reminding everybody of that story and how important the role France played — and thank you for just a wonderful, wonderful production experience."