Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

'Franklin' star Michael Douglas says iconic Founding Father would be 'highly disappointed' in America today

Douglas stars as legendary scientist and Founding Father Benjamin Franklin in the upcoming Apple TV+ series 'Franklin'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Steve Doocy discovers he is related to US founding fathers Video

Steve Doocy discovers he is related to US founding fathers

'Fox & Friends' co-host Steve Doocy traces back his family roots with MyHeritage.com

One of America's most iconic historical figures would be "highly disappointed" with the country today, according to actor and producer Michael Douglas, who stars as legendary scientist and Founding Father Benjamin Franklin in a new Apple TV+ miniseries.

"The show was a great reminder for me about how fragile democracy is," Douglas told Variety Magazine during a press conference in Cannes, France, on Wednesday. 

"And I think that Ben would be highly, highly disappointed in the distortion of either a republic or democracy that the United States has become. I hope that this upcoming election will be a cathartic experience for the United States and turn the page onto a new chapter."

‘THE JEFFERSON BIBLE’ SPOTLIGHTS COMPLEX FAITH, REMARKABLE INTELLECT OF FOUNDING FATHER

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas attends the "Franklin" Photocall during the 7th Canneseries International Festival on April 10, 2024 in Cannes, France.  (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Slated to debut on the Apple TV+ platform on Friday, the "Franklin" series is based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Stacy Schiff's 2005 novel, "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America," and highlights the link between Franklin and France, the monarchy which helped the colonies in their quest for independence.

"The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution," a press release from Apple TV+ read. 

CRISIS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES: WHAT UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS CAN LEARN FROM THE FOUNDING FATHERS

'Franklin' Photocall in Cannes, France

(L-R) Marc Duret, a guest, Noah Jupe, Lily Dupont, Xavier Brossard, Ludivine Sagnier, Michael Douglas, Florence Darel, Thibault de Montalembert, Assaad Bouab and Daniel Mays attend the "Franklin" Photocall during the 7th Canneseries International Festival on April 10, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

"Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history," it continued.

That link to France emerged in discussion at Wednesday's press conference, according to Variety, who noted that Douglas expressed his gratitude for the country's willingness to help America attain its goal of independence from Britain, but also for the experiences from producing the series in France.

KELSEY GRAMMER ON HIS ‘LOVE’ FOR AMERICA, WHICH FOUNDING FATHER HE'D LIKE TO PLAY ON BROADWAY

Michael Douglas and Ben Franklin split

Douglas is playing inventor and Founding Father Benjamin Franklin in the new Apple TV + miniseries, "Franklin." (Getty Images)

"I know for myself and a lot of the producers involved, the least we could do is come back and say ‘Thank you, France,’" he said.

"Thank you first for saving America — reminding everybody of that story and how important the role France played — and thank you for just a wonderful, wonderful production experience."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.