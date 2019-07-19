Frank Luntz on the Apollo 11 mission and America's 'negativity'

Is America becoming too negative?

Pollster Frank Luntz appeared on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Friday and looked back at what the moon landing and Apollo 11 mission meant to Americans while lamenting that politics have become too divisive in America.

"The ability to look back at the country, particularly at daybreak, and you couldn't see any borders you couldn't see any war you couldn't see any violence you just saw Planet Earth. And they talked about how spiritual that was, how powerful," Luntz said of the astronauts that reflected on their historic moment 50 years ago.

"I think we need something like that. There has to be a catalyst that goes beyond politics and economics and it says to us that there's something special about being alive and particularly being alive as an American. We're missing that."

Luntz criticizes politicians for aiming to "inflict as much damage as possible" and the effect it is having on the America public.

"From the focus groups that I do that it is a poison and it is toxic. And I can no longer have a discussion in a set like this with 25 people without them yelling at each other within two or three minutes," Luntz said.

The pollster also called out the media for their and blamed negativity for the current tone of the nation.

"The problem is that, and I'm afraid our media is part of this, that they will find a negative in everything... I read the newspaper, I watch the news and it's all negative. So why should we expect to have hope for the future why should we expect to be optimistic," Luntz said.

Luntz brought up the positive economy numbers and asked, 'why aren't Americans feeling good about it?'

"67 percent of Americans think the economy is going to be better next year than this year. That's the best number in almost 20 years. More people are at work. More people have a career not just a job. Economically we are rocking right now. So that should give you pause because if it's this good with the economy, why don't we feel that good?" Luntz said.