Fox News dominates basic cable ratings for 37th straight month; CNN’s troubles continue

Fox News Channel finished July as the most-watched basic cable network for the 37th straight month and topped cable news for the 211th consecutive month, while CNN continued in its struggles to attract viewers.

Fox News was the only basic cable network to surpass the one million-viewer plateau during July, averaging 1.4 million total-day watchers. MSNBC finished second with an average of 852,000 followed by Nickelodeon, HGTV and Investigation Discovery. CNN averaged a dismal 557,000 to finish seventh.

Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers to dominate the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, while MSNBC finished second with an average of 1.5 million viewers. HGTV, TLC, USA, Hallmark Channel, History, TBS, Investigation Discovery and ESPN joined FNC and MSNBC among the top ten.

Ratings-challenged CNN finished a distant No. 13, averaging only 797,000 primetime viewers and shedding 11 percent of its audience compared to July 2018. MSNBC lost 10 percent during the same time period, while Fox News had a slight increase.

“Hannity” finished the month as the most-watched cable news program, averaging 3.3 million nightly viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished second, averaging 3.1 million followed by “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five,” as MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” fell to fifth.

CNN’s most-watched program was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 24 overall, behind 14 different Fox News shows and nine programs on MSNBC.

Fox News averaged 378,000 primetime viewers among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 and 237,000 total day demo viewers, easily topping MSNBC and CNN in both categories.

“Hannity,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Five” and Maddow also formed the five most-watched programs among the key demo. It was MSNBC’s worst performance in the demo since President Trump took office as Maddow, the network's biggest star, has been accused of floating wild “Russian conspiracy theories” that blew up during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony.

“Fox & Friends” averaged 1.4 million viewers to crush MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which averaged 968,000. CNN’s hapless morning show, “New Day,” averaged only 427,000 total viewers to finish as the No. 43 show on cable news and didn’t even surpass 100,000 in the demo, its worst viewership turnout in five years.

In fact, “Fox & Friends” topped “Morning Joe” and “New Day” combined in both total viewers and the demo, finishing July as cable news’ No.1 morning show for 213-straight months.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.