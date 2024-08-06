Fox News’ Trey Yingst's book 'Black Saturday' gives riveting account of Oct. 7 attack on Israel, war in Gaza

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst's new book provides a riveting, on-the-ground account of the devastating Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, he tells Fox News Digital.

Yingst began writing "Black Saturday: An Unfiltered Account of the October 7th Attack on Israel and the War in Gaza" during the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ horrific assault. At the same time, he was also working to provide Fox News viewers with the latest information from southern Israel and Gaza. Yingst feels the book is unique because it was penned in the field by a correspondent who was "living this story" in real time.

"‘Black Saturday’ is the gold standard in storytelling when it comes to what took place on October 7 in southern Israel and the war that followed," Yingst told Fox News Digital from Tel Aviv. The book hits stores on Oct. 1.

"A massacre against the civilian population of Israel unfolded in the early hours of October 7, when Hamas militants crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into the communities that line Gaza in southern Israel, and it killed soldiers and civilians alike and dragged more than 240 hostages back into Gaza," he continued. "‘Black Saturday’ talks about our experience, the Fox News team in Jerusalem responding to that attack."

ISRAEL STRIKE IN LEBANON REPORTEDLY KILLS 4 HEZBOLLAH OPERATIVES AS REGION BRACES FOR POSSIBLE IRAN ATTACK

Yingst and his team reported from the Gaza border area as the attack unfolded.

"‘Black Saturday' tells that story, and then the stories of the soldiers and the police officers and the civilians in southern Israel who were trying to make sense of what was unfolding, and then take the fight back to Hamas inside Gaza, along with the stories of Palestinian civilians who were directly affected by this conflict and continue to be affected today," he said.

Yingst has extensive sources inside the Israeli military, along with inside Hamas’ senior leadership. He also speaks to Palestinian civilians in Gaza on a regular basis, and Israeli civilians who are waiting for their loved ones to come home after being taken hostage.

"This book really captures all of those angles. It is a book about Israelis. It is a book about Palestinians. It is a book about October 7 and the war that followed, and it is a book about humans," Yingst said.

PREORDER ‘BLACK SATURDAY’ HERE

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott also announced Tuesday that Yingst has been promoted to chief foreign correspondent.

"During major breaking news in every corner of the world, Trey has been the eyes and ears on the ground for our viewers since 2018. Trey’s indefatigable work ethic and dedication in multiple war zones has made him an incredible asset to Fox News and we are extremely proud of his first-class journalism," Scott said.

Yingst, who joined Fox News in 2018 and will continue to provide coverage of international issues and events from locations around the globe, has reported on conflicts across the globe, and has found himself in dangerous environments in Ukraine, Iraq, Pakistan, Lebanon and Afghanistan. But one night when he was embedded with the Israeli military, in the heart of Gaza City, was the most dangerous of his career.

He details the horrifying ordeal to open the book and shows readers the risks that reporters take to bring critical information to the world.

ISRAEL STARES DOWN ‘RING OF FIRE’ AS IRAN PLEDGES RETALIATION

"The soldiers that we were with got lost, and they were driving through areas that hadn’t been cleared, that Hamas was routinely operating in, firing RPGs, anti-tank missiles and small arms fire at Israeli soldiers in the weeks prior, and we had no way out. We were stuck in that moment, and as I open this book, ‘Black Saturday,’ I talk about this moment," he said.

"I truly thought this could be it," Yingst continued. "This could be the moment that I die."

For the project, Yingst interviewed a range of people to include multiple perspectives, including Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, high-ranking IDF soldiers, Hamas official Dr. Bassem Naim and Gazan journalist Nael Ghaboun.

"I think that when you read it, you will learn more about what that morning was like for Israelis who were living through hell on Earth. You'll learn more about the behind-the-scenes reporting that we did to bring that story to our viewers under fire in real time," Yingst said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Black Saturday," the latest offering from Fox News Books, will also include 16-pages of full-color photographs. It hits stores on October 1 and is available for pre-order now.