Fox News finishes historic third quarter atop broadcast networks in key category

Fox News Channel finished a historic third quarter as the first cable network ever to surpass all broadcast networks in total weekday prime-time viewers for an entire three-month period.

Fox News averaged four million weekday prime-time viewers, beating out leading broadcast network NBC (3.6 million viewer average).

Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., Fox News averaged 3.5 million viewers to finish No. 1 in basic cable. MSNBC placed second with an average of 2.1 million viewers.

CNN, HGTV and ESPN joined MSNBC and Fox News to round out the top five most-watched primetime cable networks.

FOX NEWS' CHRIS WALLACE TO MODERATE FIRST TRUMP-BIDEN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

“Hannity” recorded its best-ever quarter to finish as the No. 1 program on cable news, averaging a whopping 4.5 million nightly viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished a close second, averaging 4.4 million viewers as FNC’s popular primetime lineup dominated competitors.

“Hannity” and “Tucker” have now both averaged more than four million viewers for three straight quarters.

TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE VIEWERS CAN WIN CASH BY PREDICTING OCCURRENCES, PHRASES

“The Five” averaged 3.5 million viewers, topping all primetime shows on MSNBC and CNN despite airing at 5 p.m. ET, while “The Ingraham Angle” averaged 3.4 million viewers to finish fourth -- making namesake host Laura Ingraham the most-watched woman in cable news during the quarter.

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” was the most-watched non-Fox News cable news program. CNN’s most-watched show was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which averaged just 1.7 million viewers to finish 20th on the cable news list.

Chris Cuomo’s program finished behind 12 different Fox News programs and seven MSNBC shows despite being the most popular offering on CNN.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” topped all cable news competitors in the key demographic of adults aged 24-54, averaging 781,000 viewers. “Hannity” finished a close second, averaging 775,000 demo viewers and “The Ingraham Angle” placed third with an average of 624,000 demo viewers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News also finished No. 1 among total daytime viewers for the 17th straight quarter, averaging 1.8 million compared to 1.2 million for second place MSNBC while CNN settled for third by averaging 971,000.

Viewership didn't slow down after Labor Day, as Fox News recorded the highest-rated September in network history across both total day and prime-time viewers.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.