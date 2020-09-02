Fox News' Chris Wallace to moderate first Trump-Biden presidential debate

“FOX News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace has been selected to moderate the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.

Wallace will moderate the first debate, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Cleveland.

Other moderators announced for future debates are Susan Page of USA Today, Steve Scully of C-SPAN and Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Wallace was widely praised for his performance moderating a 2016 debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton when he became the first Fox News anchor to be selected to moderate a general election debate.

“We are grateful to these experienced journalists, who will help ensure that the general election presidential debates continue to serve their unique educational purpose of helping the public learn about the candidates. Each individual brings great professionalism to moderating and understands that the purpose of the 2020 debate formats is to facilitate in-depth discussion of major topics,” CPD co-chairs Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr., Dorothy S. Ridings and Kenneth Wollack said in a statement.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.