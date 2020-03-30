Fox News' Rachel Campos Duffy sends message of hope from baby girl's bedside

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation host and Fox News contributor Rachel Campos Duffy sent her fellow Americans a heartfelt message from the bedside of her infant daughter, who recently underwent successful surgery to repair her tiny heart.

"Praying and staying connected to God has been especially important for me during this time, not just because of what our nation is going through with the coronavirus, but because, as you can see right here, I've had a little girl who's in a good mood right now," said Campos Duffy on Fox Nation's "Bible Study: Messages of Hope."

Valentina StellaMaris Duffy was born in October, one month before her actual due date. She was also born with two holes in her heart that had to be surgically repaired.

Campos-Duffy and her husband, former Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., posted a video on Facebook on March 23, informing family, friends and followers that Valentina had made it out of a three-hour open-heart surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"In the midst of all this, she had heart surgery and she's recovering now," said Campos-Duffy in the Fox Nation episode.

The Fox Nation host said one Bible verse has been particularly meaningful to her through this ordeal: Joshua 1:9. The verse which reads, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go."

"Those words give me comfort with little Valentina," said Campos-Duffy. "But also I think about so many of the people in our country, small business owners, families, all the children and their parents on this [hospital] floor who are going through medical issues right now."

"If we think about this thing that's happening right now, it can be so overwhelming. It almost feels like we're paralyzed. And it is in those moments, especially, I think that we need to pray."

"Many of us are feeling that vulnerability that I think God in some ways wants us all to feel because it is when we feel vulnerable and scared and we realize that we're not in control, that we really start to see what really matters in life," she said.

"So my prayer is also for all of you listening. I hope that in this time you're staying healthy, you're staying safe, but that also you're finding the time to regroup, recenter and get reconnected with your families and your community," Campos-Duffy concluded.

