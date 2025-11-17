Fox News to present 6th annual 'All American Christmas Tree Lighting' on Nov. 21

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media will present the 6th annual "All American Christmas Tree Lighting" on Friday during a special episode of "The Five."

"The Five" co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and guest co-host Lawrence Jones will light the tree outside the network’s New York City headquarters. Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin will perform at the event, accompanied by a choir.

Fox News' 50-foot all-American Christmas tree will be decorated with 18,000 ornaments and 340,000 warm white, true white and red lights. The tree has a six-foot-tall dove topper with 4,800 embedded lights made by holiday lighting and display company American Christmas, based in Mt. Vernon, New York.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno and Fox News' Jimmy Failla will host live coverage on Fox News’ digital platforms for an immersive two-screen experience throughout the tree lighting.

Compagno will serve as the event’s social media correspondent, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes livestream that features interviews with Fox News talent and special guests, while Failla will deliver short-form humorous content throughout the show.

The co-hosts of "The Five" will discuss their favorite holiday memories and traditions during the event.

Lauren Green, Fox News' chief religion correspondent, will introduce Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Reverend Franklin Graham, who will speak on the importance of the holiday season.

Rabbi Kalman Samuels will share a message of hope for the season during the special as well.

Fox News Media is partnering with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation this year to provide gifts for underprivileged children as well as Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child to pack shoe boxes of toys and essentials for children around the world.