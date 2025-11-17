Expand / Collapse search
Fox News to present 6th annual 'All American Christmas Tree Lighting' on Nov. 21

The 50-foot tree will feature 18,000 ornaments and 340,000 lights outside network's NYC headquarters

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Fox News celebrates an All-American Christmas Video

Fox News celebrates an All-American Christmas

Join Fox News host Jesse Watters, Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Jacques DeGraff and more of your favorites to get ready for the holiday season.

FOX News Media will present the 6th annual "All American Christmas Tree Lighting" on Friday during a special episode of "The Five."

"The Five" co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and guest co-host Lawrence Jones will light the tree outside the network’s New York City headquarters. Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin will perform at the event, accompanied by a choir.

Fox News' 50-foot all-American Christmas tree will be decorated with 18,000 ornaments and 340,000 warm white, true white and red lights. The tree has a six-foot-tall dove topper with 4,800 embedded lights made by holiday lighting and display company American Christmas, based in Mt. Vernon, New York.

Fox tree lighting

 A view of the lit Christmas Tree during the Fox News 4th annual all-American Christmas Tree lighting at Fox News Channel Studios on November 20, 2023, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno and Fox News' Jimmy Failla will host live coverage on Fox News’ digital platforms for an immersive two-screen experience throughout the tree lighting.

Compagno will serve as the event’s social media correspondent, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes livestream that features interviews with Fox News talent and special guests, while Failla will deliver short-form humorous content throughout the show.

The co-hosts of "The Five" will discuss their favorite holiday memories and traditions during the event.

Fox Tree Lighting in 2024

Jessica Tarlov, Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford Jr., Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Tyrus and their families and guests attend the 2024 Fox News All-American Christmas Tree Lighting at FOX Square on November 22, 2024, in New York City.  (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Lauren Green, Fox News' chief religion correspondent, will introduce Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Reverend Franklin Graham, who will speak on the importance of the holiday season.

Rabbi Kalman Samuels will share a message of hope for the season during the special as well.

Timothy Dolan on "Fox & Friends"

Cardinal Timothy Dolan visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on March 29, 2024, in New York City.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Fox News Media is partnering with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation this year to provide gifts for underprivileged children as well as Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child to pack shoe boxes of toys and essentials for children around the world.

