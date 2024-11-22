Expand / Collapse search
The Five

FOX News Media lights 'All-American Christmas Tree' in NYC, kicking off holiday season

'The Five' co-hosts were joined by dozens from the FOX News family to for the annual special

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
FOX News Media lit its "All-American Christmas Tree" in FOX Square outside the network's world headquarters in New York City Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season. 

The 50-foot tree was decorated with 18,000 ornaments and 340,000 warm white, true white and red lights with a brightly-lit dove sitting on top.

"The Five" co-hosts Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford Jr. and Tyrus led Friday's holiday special and were joined by Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the Rev. Jacques DeGraff to offer prayers and a message about the meaning of Christmas as well as Rabbi Steven Burg, who provided a video message from Jerusalem in Israel and spoke about the significance of Hanukkah and the Jewish people's fight for freedom. The Rev. Franklin Graham also provided a special Christmas message to viewers. 

Fox News All-American Christmas Tree

FOX News Media lit its annual "All-American Christmas Tree" in FOX Square outside of the network's world headquarters in New York City. (FOX News Media)

Multi-platinum artist Gavin DeGraw made a special appearance, performing classic Christmas tunes throughout the show, including "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Merry Christmas to You," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "White Christmas" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." 

The Chapel Choir of High Point University also performed "Silent Night." In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, High Point University has raised over $30,000 and donated water, blankets and other goods to their neighboring towns affected by the storm in Western North Carolina.

Dozens from the FOX News Media family and their loved ones were also in attendance, including Martha MacCallum, Bill Hemmer, Sandra Smith, Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, Kayleigh McEnany, Janice Dean, Jessica Tarlov, Rachel Campus-Duffy, Todd Piro, Carly Shimkus, Larry Kudlow, Liz Claman, Brian Brenberg, Cheryl Casone, Nick Kosir, Rosanna Scotto, David Webb, Eric Shawn, Griff Jenkins, Kennedy, and Jimmy Faila with additional video messages from Laura Ingraham and Trey Yingst.  

FOX News "elves" Steve Doocy, Shannon Bream, Will Cain, Carly Shimkus and Jimmy Faila spread the holiday cheer by delivering Christmas trees to nursing homes across the country. 

FOX News Media once again partnered with the First Responders Children’s Foundation (1STRCF), which provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. Families aided by the foundation were in attendance.  

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.