Fox News tops all news brands on YouTube with staggering 362 million views during May

FOX News Media finished May as the No. 1 news brand on YouTube with a staggering 362 million video views to dominate ABC, NBC, CBS and cable news organizations.

Fox News’ 362 million video views easily topped runner-up MSNBC, as the progressive outlet managed 298 million. CNN finished third with 195 million video views.

ABC delivered 114 million video views and NBC managed 111 million, while CBS News had 54 million.

The New York Times finished May with only 13 million video views.

Fox News saw a 98% year-over-year advantage with YouTube video views as FOX News Media has emphasized the platform.

The newly launched Fox News Clips platform drew close to 30 million views in May in its first month on YouTube. Fox News Clips provides the latest reporting and analysis from Fox News Channel.

FOX Business’ YouTube accumulated 63 million views during the month.

Fox News also piled up 1.08 billion social video views across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X last month.

The YouTube success in May coincides with Fox News Channel ratings crushing cable news outlets across the board.

Fox News averaged 1.6 million total day viewers compared to 545,000 for MSNBC and 353,000 for CNN. Fox News' total day viewers grew 21% since May 2024, while MSNBC was down 33% and CNN shed 24% of its audience.

During primetime, Fox News averaged around 2.5 million total viewers compared to 877,000 for MSNBC and only 426,000 for CNN.

Fox News piled up nearly 65% of the cable news share among viewers across both total day and primetime.

YouTube video view and social media data courtesy of Emplifi.