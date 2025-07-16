Fox News' partnership with 'Ruthless' podcast immediately making waves across DC, media landscape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' partnership with the "Ruthless" podcast is already making waves in Washington D.C. and the broader media landscape.

It was announced Tuesday that Fox News landed a licensing deal with the conservative "variety progrum" as part of the company's expansion of new media.

The news was celebrated among many GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"The Progrum is getting a much bigger platform. Congrats to the fellas!" GOP Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., reacted on X.

"Congrats to the fellas. Yuge news for Americans seeking truth and knowledge," wrote Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

"Congrats to the @RuthlessPodcast team. It's great program with sharp wit and insights. I'll keep listening!" posted Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who notably was the podcast's first-ever guest after its launch in 2020.

‘RUTHLESS’ PODCAST HOSTS THINK NEWSOM'S PIVOT FROM RADICAL STANCES IS ‘BS’ BUT A ‘BOLD MOVE’

"Congratulations to the fellas!! FOX just gained four great guys. Excited for what’s ahead. This couldn’t have happened to a better group of people!" Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., exclaimed.

"Congrats to the @RuthlessPodcast fellas on signing with @FoxNews," Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C. wrote. "After years of driving the conservative conversation from behind the scenes, they’re now front and center with one of the biggest platforms in media. Well deserved—and a smart move by Fox."

Many welcomed the "Ruthless" co-hosts to the Fox News family, while others offered their congratulations.

"Fired up to work with the fellas," Fox News Digital President and Editor-in-Chief Porter Berry wrote on X.

"LFG! Welcome to Fox," said "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones.

"THIS IS AWESOME," Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway reacted.

RUTHLESS PODCAST HOSTS MOCK POD SAVE AMERICA FOR ‘BULLS--- COPY’ OF VIRAL ‘LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT’

"Love to see the fellas on the team & their progrum in the lineup," Fox News Radio host Guy Benson wrote.

"All the sirens! So well-deserved for the fellas!" said Fox News contributor and "friend of the progrum" Mary Katharine Ham.

"Congratulations to The Fellas -- @ComfortablySmug @HolmesJosh @MichaelDuncan @JohnAshbrook. Huuuuuge news for the variety progrum. Also, one of the easiest [investments] Fox News will ever make. An absolute no-brainer," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote.

"The amount of goodwill these guys have earned on social media is a testament to their character and talent," New York Post columnist and "Butler" author Salena Zito said.

Following the news of the licensing deal, "Ruthless" skyrocketed to No. 2 on Apple's top news podcasts and No. 2 among all podcasts.

"Ruthless," hosted by Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook, is among the top new sources for men ages 18-45, according to a recent poll conducted by National Research, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since its launch in 2020, "Ruthless" has become a must-stop for GOP lawmakers, congressional candidates, and presidential hopefuls.

"We are thrilled to take ‘Ruthless’ to the next level through this strategic partnership," the co-hosts said in a joint statement. "There is a growing appetite for authentic political and cultural conversations, and our podcast delivers with no-holds-barred, irreverent takes that deeply resonate with our dedicated audience."

New episodes of "Ruthless" are released every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on all podcast platforms and YouTube.