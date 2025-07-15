'Ruthless' podcast hosts think Newsom's pivot from radical stances is 'BS' but a 'bold move'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Ruthless" podcast hosts Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, John Ashbrook and Comfortably Smug took aim at Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his attempt to shed far-left stances he and his party have embraced in recent years during their appearance Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Newsom has been making headlines in recent weeks for comments appearing to moderate his stances on issues like immigration and transgender treatment of children, which many believe is his planting the seeds of a 2028 presidential bid.

"Well, I think he's making a decision to go on the Republican track in the Democratic Party," Duncan reacted. "It's a bold choice. We'll see how it works out for him, but the other choices are [to] get arrested, fight I.C.E. or become a communist. So I like his odds."

Ashbrook suggested Newsom hasn't "stuck the landing" with his pivot from the far-left. He later took a swipe at Newsom's eagerness to appear on right-wing podcasts, telling Watters, "Everybody sees through his BS."

"But it is absolutely the avenue he should be taking," Ashbrook added. "It is it's the way of the future. New media is the way of the future."

Smug compared the liberal politics of California to the New York City mayoral race where socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani continues to lead in all the polls against rivals Andrew Cuomo and incumbent mayor Eric Adams, both running as independents after previously running as Democrats.

"You have so much of the party that has lined up behind a communist. Is that ‘Thelma & Louise' - let's go over the cliff. Let's go crazy. Let's learn nothing from this election," Smug said. "And there's this, like, glimmering hope of like, ‘You know, maybe Cuomo could pull it off.’ There's some rational group of Democrats left, isn't there? And I don't know. I don't know if there are any left."

Holmes, a Minnesota native, said progressive politics has hit close to home while discussing the Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh, who is running on a similar platform as Mamdani.

"Look, they've had this problem in Minneapolis for a lone time," Holmes told Watters. "It came from a huge number of Somali immigrants that came in with no mandate to assimilate whatsoever in the city of Minneapolis. That's where I'm from. And you can see the community just sort of become something else, right? And then it produces folks like Omar. They have absolutely nothing to do with the rest of the state, completely on their own, on an island in the middle of Minneapolis. It's sad."

