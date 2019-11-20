Impeachment TV: Fox News outdraws all cable, broadcast networks during pivotal third day

Fox News Channel beat all broadcast and cable news networks during coverage of the third day of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, according to early Nielsen Media Research data.

Fox News’ coverage, led by Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Chris Wallace, John Roberts, Dana Perino, Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, averaged 2.5 million viewers from 8:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. During the same time period, MSNBC averaged 2.3 million viewers and CNN’s heavily promoted coverage averaged 1.6 million to finish third.

CNN’S BRIAN STELTER IGNORES ABC NEWS’ JEFFREY EPSTEIN SCANDAL ON ‘RELIABLE SOURCES’ MEDIA SHOW

The day featured testimony from the Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Vice President Pence aide Jennifer Williams in the morning, followed by an afternoon session with former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison and former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Fox News also finished first among the key demographic of adults 25-54, averaging 376,000. CNN managed to top MSNBC for second in the category, averaging 349,000 demo viewers compared to 338,000.

The audience carried over into prime-time viewing; Fox News averaged 3.7 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET. MSNBC finished second with 3 million prime-time viewers and CNN had 1.6 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Hannity” averaged 4 million viewers to top cable news during impeachment hearing analysis on Tuesday; “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished second, averaging 3.7 million.

Broadcast networks didn’t carry the entire day live, but finished behind FNC when they did air the hearings. FNC averaged 2.3 million viewers during the morning session from 9 a.m. through roughly 1:45 p.m. ET, compared to 1.9 million for ABC and 1.7 million for NBC. CBS, which cut away from the hearings at 12:21 p.m. ET, averaged 1.7 million viewers.

FNC averaged 2.6 million viewers during the afternoon hearing from roughly 3:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET, compared to NBC’s 2.2 million, ABC’s 2.1 million and 1.9 million for CBS.