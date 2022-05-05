FOX News Media names Emmett Gaffney, Grace LeCroy recipients of third annual Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media announced the winners of the third annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship on Thursday.

This year’s scholarships have been awarded to Emmett Gaffney, son of Vice President of Documentary Programming Brian Gaffney, and Grace LeCroy, the daughter of FOX News Assignment Desk Manager Lillian LeCroy and FOX News Edge photojournalist Phil LeCroy.

The winners will be featured on Thursday evening's "Special Report" with anchor Bret Baier, on which Krauthammer was a fixture for years. Additionally, Daniel Krauthammer will appear on the program to discuss his father’s legacy.

CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER'S IMPACT ON POLITICS AND JOURNALISM

The scholarship was established in memory of Krauthammer, a beloved Fox News contributor from 2002 until his death from cancer in 2018, and a widely celebrated author and columnist. He was renowned for his analysis on such programs as "Special Report" and "Fox News Sunday," in addition to his award-winning commentary in the Washington Post and New Republic. A true Renaissance man, Krauthammer also achieved mastery in psychiatry and speechwriting, all while overcoming a diving accident that left him paralyzed him from the waist down at age 22.

"We are pleased to continue the tradition of honoring Charles Krauthammer’s extraordinary and celebrated career," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said. "Emmett and Grace are exceptional students whose many talents extend beyond the classroom. It is our hope that Charles’ brilliant intellect, integrity and courage will serve as an inspiration for them throughout their next endeavors in higher education. Congratulations to Emmett, Grace, and their families."

According to a news release, Emmett Gaffney attends Oratory Preparatory School in Summit, New Jersey, where he is an honors student athlete and serves as editor-in-chief of The Omega student newspaper. He is also vice president of the history club and is slated to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in the fall to study history.

Grace LeCroy is a senior at Southern High School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. A member of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts and an all-county dancer, she is highly involved in her community as a volunteer while also serving as a dance instructor at the local elementary school. She intends to major in psychology this fall in the honors program at Florida State University.

Established by FOX News Media in 2018, the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship awards eligible children of network employees a monetary stipend per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, are conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

To be eligible, U.S. high school juniors planning to enter college in the fall of 2022 must have taken the PSAT/NMSQT test and met several academic and other requirements set by the NMSC. Winners are selected on a competitive basis without regard to family financial circumstances, gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

Once chosen, the NMSC disburses the scholarship directly to the accredited U.S. college/university following a determination the student has remained in good standing. Furthermore, the scholarship belongs to the student and is not affected should their parent leave the company following the communication of the award.