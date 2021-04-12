FOX News Media names Bernard T. Gugar General new Counsel, EVP of Corporate Development

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Monday that Bernard T. Gugar has joined the company as General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

"We are pleased to welcome Bernard to the FOX News Media team. His extensive expertise and highly accomplished background will add immeasurable value to our thriving multiplatform brand," Scott said.

Gugar will start his new role immediately and report directly to Scott.

"I am excited to join one of the most influential news operations in the world and look forward to utilizing my experience spanning media, law and technology to help FOX News Media grow, evolve and develop a diversified digital footprint," Gugar said.

Gugar was previously a Google executive, where he served as the U.S. head of industries for Google Cloud’s deal pursuit organization and led a team which oversaw significant and complex transactions across several industry sectors.

Gugar also served as the senior vice president and general counsel of Oprah Winfrey’s privately-held global media company, Harpo, Inc. Gugar oversaw the Harpo, Inc. legal department, heading up negotiation of all company business transactions, contracts and licensing arrangements, as well as managing all litigation, corporate governance procedures, intellectual property and labor matters.

He spent time at University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Booth School of Business, helping guide young entrepreneurs.

Gugar began his career at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett as an associate in the corporate group, after which he moved to Bear Stearns & Co., where he served as a Vice President within the Investment Banking Division.

Gugar received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law after graduating Wesleyan University with a dual degree in psychology and American studies.