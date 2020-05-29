Fox News hosts offer their advice to the 2020 graduating class: 'A year unlike any other'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As high school and college graduates mark the end of their school years amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News hosts offered their advice to the graduating class.

"This is a year unlike any other. The deal is you don't know how to get to where you want to be, but keep driving because if you can make it through this year, you can make it through anything. I'm sorry you didn’t have the same graduation as always, but enjoy this day and congrats," said Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean remembered some words of wisdom that have stayed with her over the years.

"One of my favorite quotes about graduation is from the late, great Nora Ephron. She was a journalist, a reporter, a writer and an amazing filmmaker. And she said, 'your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.' And I think that that's a beautiful way of thinking about the days to come. Your forecast looks very bright!"

"America's Newsroom" co-host Ed Henry pointed out a famous saying from an American president.

"I want you to remember these four letters. C-A-V-U: ceiling and visibility unlimited. That's what former President George H.W. Bush used to say before his death. That when he was a terrified 19-year-old fighter pilot in World War II, when he heard those words, he knew that the sky was going to be perfect for him to go fulfill his mission. And you know what? Your generation has now been tested just like the greatest generation. And I think you're going to rise to the occasion just like they did," said Henry.

More than 30 Fox News personalities offered their advice. Watch them all in the video above.