Fox News Digital crushes CNN, NY Times, other major news brands in key metrics during October

Americans continued to rely on Fox News Digital for information and analysis ahead of the critical presidential election.

The month of October featured around-the-clock buildup to the battle between President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, including Trump’s serving French fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, along with devastating hurricanes hitting the southeast United States, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the somber one-year anniversary of the Hamas’ terror attack on Israel, port workers going on strike, the Vice Presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz, nonstop economic news and a variety of entertainment, sports and cultural stories that helped fuel the national conversation.

Along the way, Fox News Digital finished the month as the No. 1 news brand among the key metrics of multiplatform views and minutes, according to Comscore.

Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in multiplatform minutes with an astounding 3.9 billion. It was the 44th consecutive month that Fox News Digital topped all competitive news brands in the category. Fox News Digital was up 13% in the key category compared to last year, and up 23% compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, CNN.com trailed behind with 1.9 billion multiplatform minutes, which was down 16% compared to October 2023.

Fox News Digital finished No.1 with two billion multiplatform views during the news-heavy month. It was the first time since January 2021 that Fox News Digital surpassed the two-billion mark in the metric, as the multiplatform views grew 9% compared to last year. The New York Times came in second with 1.6 billion multtiplatform views followed by CNN.com with 1.2 billion.

Fox News Digital led the pack with near 116 million monthly total digital multiplatform unique visitors, a 26% increase compared to last year. It was the third time in 2024 that Fox News Digital has outperformed CNN.com in the category, with the previous instances occurring in February and June.

Fox News Digital was also No. 1 in average views per visit among the news competitive set, with 3.1 average views per visit, up 11% compared to last year and up 18% compared to September.

The Fox News Mobile app had 6.5 million unique visitors in October, up 3% from last year. Meanwhile, CNN’s mobile app had only 4.9 million unique visitors for a 34% drop compared to last year.

Additionally, Fox News maintained its dominance on social media with 47 million total interactions throughout October, more than twice the engagement than October 2023, according to Emplifi. 17.1 million of those social interactions came from Facebook, 27.1 million came from Instagram and 3.7 million came from X. FOX Business also surpassed CNBC on social media last month with 1.3 million interactions.

On YouTube, Fox News reached 283.2 million views, an 11% year-over-year increase, according to Shareablee.

Traffic data courtesy of Comscore.