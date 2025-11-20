Fox News Digital bests NY Times, CNN in key metrics during news-packed October

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital continued its dominance over other news brands in key metrics throughout the month of October, according to the latest Comscore data.

Last month, Fox News Digital reached nearly 1.8 billion multiplatform views. The New York Times trailed in second with 1.4 billion, followed by CNN with 695 million.

Fox News Digital trounced the competition in multiplatform minutes, topping more than 3.7 billion. Both CNN and The Times only reached 1.2 billion multiplatform minutes.

FOX NEWS DOMINATES YOUTUBE IN OCTOBER WITH 377 MILLION VIEWS TO BEAT COMPETITION FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT MONTH

The Fox News mobile app similarly dominated CNN's mobile app, drawing 6.5 million unique viewers during October versus CNN's 3.9 million.

Fox News Media continues making incredible strides across the digital landscape. The channel extended its streak as the most-watched newsbrand on YouTube for six months straight, clinching 377 million views in October, according to Emplifi.

MSNBC finished in second with 329 million views, its final month before its rebranding launch as MS NOW. CNN trailed in third with 186 million views, followed by ABC News' 130 million views, NBC News' 113 million views and CBS News' 63 million views.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTINUES TO LEAD ABC, CBS AND NBC IN WEEKDAY PRIMETIME VIEWERS THROUGH OCTOBER

Fox News was also the most engaged news brand on social media, generating 154.6 million interactions across all major platforms, according to data from Emplifi and Shareablee.

The channel drove 108 million interactions on Facebook, 23.2 million on Instagram, 7.1 million on X and 24 million on TikTok. Fox News also collected over 2 billion social media video views across all four platforms, marking its second-best month ever.

Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL TOPS ALL NEWS BRANDS INCLUDING ABC, NBC, CBS DURING Q3 WITH 94.1 MILLION UNIQUE VISITORS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

October was a jam-packed month with news from the government shutdown battle, the No Kings protests, developments in the election races in New York City, New Jersey and Virginia, to President Donald Trump brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.