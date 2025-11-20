Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital bests NY Times, CNN in key metrics during news-packed October

Fox News Channel clinched 377 million views on YouTube

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Trump delivers remarks to Israeli Knesset amid historic Hamas peace deal

Trump delivers remarks to Israeli Knesset amid historic Hamas peace deal

President Donald Trump addresses Israel’s Knesset in a historic moment following the groundbreaking Israel–Hamas peace deal.

Fox News Digital continued its dominance over other news brands in key metrics throughout the month of October, according to the latest Comscore data.

Last month, Fox News Digital reached nearly 1.8 billion multiplatform views. The New York Times trailed in second with 1.4 billion, followed by CNN with 695 million.

Fox News Digital trounced the competition in multiplatform minutes, topping more than 3.7 billion. Both CNN and The Times only reached 1.2 billion multiplatform minutes.

FOX NEWS DOMINATES YOUTUBE IN OCTOBER WITH 377 MILLION VIEWS TO BEAT COMPETITION FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT MONTH

Fox News Digital

Fox News Digital finished No. 1 for the third quarter of 2025 among both multiplatform minutes with 11.4 billion and multiplatform views with 5.6 billion. (iStock)

The Fox News mobile app similarly dominated CNN's mobile app, drawing 6.5 million unique viewers during October versus CNN's 3.9 million.

Fox News Media continues making incredible strides across the digital landscape. The channel extended its streak as the most-watched newsbrand on YouTube for six months straight, clinching 377 million views in October, according to Emplifi.

MSNBC finished in second with 329 million views, its final month before its rebranding launch as MS NOW. CNN trailed in third with 186 million views, followed by ABC News' 130 million views, NBC News' 113 million views and CBS News' 63 million views.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTINUES TO LEAD ABC, CBS AND NBC IN WEEKDAY PRIMETIME VIEWERS THROUGH OCTOBER

Person using YouTube

FOX News Media finished October as the No.1 news brand on YouTube for the sixth straight month. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fox News was also the most engaged news brand on social media, generating 154.6 million interactions across all major platforms, according to data from Emplifi and Shareablee. 

The channel drove 108 million interactions on Facebook, 23.2 million on Instagram, 7.1 million on X and 24 million on TikTok. Fox News also collected over 2 billion social media video views across all four platforms, marking its second-best month ever.

Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL TOPS ALL NEWS BRANDS INCLUDING ABC, NBC, CBS DURING Q3 WITH 94.1 MILLION UNIQUE VISITORS

President Donald Trump

October was a busy month for news, including President Donald Trump brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.  ( Evelyn Hockstein - Pool/Getty Images)

October was a jam-packed month with news from the government shutdown battle, the No Kings protests, developments in the election races in New York City, New Jersey and Virginia, to President Donald Trump brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

