Fox News continues cable news dominance as more Democrats in key demo tune in over MSNBC, CNN

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel maintains its dominance on cable news and has become the most-watched news channel among a surprising sector of the country.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million total day viewers and 237,000 viewers in the key 25-54 demo from Feb. 7-13, finishing as the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million viewer benchmark and crushed the competition in primetime averaging 2.4 million total viewers and 367,000 viewers in the demo.

FOX NEWS CRUSHES COMPETITION AS CNN DRAWS SMALLEST WEEKLY AUDIENCE IN SEVEN YEARS

MSNBC averaged just 1 million viewers during primetime and only 621,000 total day viewers while suffering in the demo with 114,000 average in primetime and a shocking average of 67,000 total day viewers.

CNN, meanwhile, cratered with an average of 444,000 total day viewers and 491,000 in primetime viewers while reaching just 122,000 in the demo during primetime and averaged 92,000 among total day viewers.

However, recent data shared by Nielsen MRI Fusion show Fox News becoming the preferred cable news channel among Democrats in the key 25-54 demo.

The data collected in October 2021 shows Fox News earning the largest share of liberal viewers in the demo with a whopping 42% while just 33% tune into CNN and 25% tune into MSNBC.

MSNBC, CNN FACE GAPING HOLES IN PRIMETIME AFTER RACHEL MADDOW, CHRIS CUOMO SAGAS LEAVE 9 PM TIMESLOT UNSTABLE

Additionally, the data reveals "Tucker Carlson Tonight" is the No. 1 among Democrats in the demo while Fox News notched three of the top four programs among all Democrats with "The Five," "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and "Hannity" competitive with MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Fox News maintains a strong lead in the demo across all political stripes, dominating among conservatives with a nice 69% of the share while just 16% tune in to MSNBC and 15% to CNN. Fox News also is the most-watched among independents in the demo with 58% of the share while only 25% watch CNN and 18% watch MSNBC.

Fox News finished No. 1 among all basic cable offerings during primetime. USA, MSNBC, INSP and Hallmark rounded out the top five while HGTV, History, ESPN, Discovery, TNT, TBS, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TV Land, A&E and SyFy all finished with a larger audience than CNN.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 3.5 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news program of the week. "The Five" averaged just below "Tucker" to finish second, followed by "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Hannity" and "Special Report with Bret Baier" as Fox News had 81 of the top 100 cable telecasts for the week.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" also finished atop the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 553,000 viewers among the critical category. Every single program Fox News aired on weekdays from 6 a.m. through 1 a.m. topped timeslot competition from MSNBC and CNN in the demo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.4 million viewers compared to only 363,000 for CNN’s "New Day" and 763,000 for MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" to top the other two morning shows combined. It was the 47th straight week that "FOX & Friends" was the most-watched morning show on cable news.

On weekends, "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.6 million viewers and 188,000 in the demo to finish No. 1 on Saturday, while "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 2 million viewers and 254,000 among the demo to top Sunday cable new offerings.