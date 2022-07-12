Fox News crushes basic cable competition, outdraws CNN and MSNBC in ratings for 73rd straight week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans turned to Fox News Channel for information and analysis last week as the network beat CNN and MSNBC viewership among both total day and primetime for the 73rd straight week.

Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers from July 4-10 to finish as the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million viewer benchmark. MSNBC finished second, averaging 666,000, and Hallmark, HGTV and CNN rounded out the top five.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, Fox News averaged a smidge under two-million viewers as the lineup of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Hannity" and "The Ingraham Angle" nearly doubled Hallmark, which averaged 1.1 million to finish second. HGTV, MSNBC and TLC rounded out the top five during primetime.

Fox News also surpassed all of cable news among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 198,000 total demo viewers and 288,000 during primetime. MSNBC continued to struggle in the all-important category, finishing 33rd during primetime behind a plethora of networks including Animal Planet, Travel Channel, BET, MTV, Freeform and Lifetime.

"The Five" averaged 3.2 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news offering, as Fox News finished with 84 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the week. "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Special Report with Bret Baier" and "The Ingraham Angle" joined "The Five" among the five most-popular shows.

"Tucker" averaged 505,000 viewers among the advertiser-coveted demographic to win the critical ratings category.

"FOX & Friends" continued its dominant streak, averaging 1.2 million viewers to top morning show competition on CNN and MSNBC for the 68th straight week. CNN’s "New Day" averaged a dismal 385,000 viewers and MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" settled for and average audience of 832,000.

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.3 million viewers to finish as the most-watched show on Saturday, while Fox News outdrew CNN and MSNBC combined over the weekend. "Life, Liberty & Levin" averaged 1.66 million viewers to win the Sunday title.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.