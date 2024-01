Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Americans flocked to Fox News Digital for the latest news and analysis throughout 2023.

Fox News Digital finished 2023 as the top-performing news brand among multiplatform views and minutes, according to Comscore. Along the way, Fox News Digital grew 9% in views and 5% in minutes compared to the previous year.

Fox News Digital’s original and exclusive reporting helped the brand finish ahead of others news platforms including CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, The New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL MORE THAN QUADRUPLES CNN’S AUDIENCE FOR COVERAGE OF IOWA GOP CAUCUSES

Fox News Digital secured 20.2 billion multiplatform views, while the Times had 15.6 billon and CNN secured 14.9 billion. When it comes to multiplatform minutes, Fox News Digital had over 36.9 billion compared to 23.1 billion for CNN and 16.4 billion for the Times.

CNN and The New York Times both saw year-over-year decreases across these key performance metrics, while Fox News Digital saw increases.

From the Taylor Swift takeover to Capitol Hill chaos and everything in between, Fox News Digital helped drive the national conversation in 2023. Throughout the year, Fox News Digital regularly broke news related to President Biden, his family and all-things politics.

Fox News Digital also provided breaking news and analysis on the hottest topics in entertainment, crime, sports, lifestyle, culture, media, and education, along with the latest on breaking stories across the world.

Fox News Digital was the first news outlet to report that ex-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the "only explanation" for the COVID-19 global pandemic was a lab leak, which sparked an original series about the media’s credibility crisis on the topic.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CRUSHES CNN, MSNBC IN 2023, FINISHES AS MOST-WATCHED CABLE NETWORK FOR 8TH STRAIGHT YEAR

In May, Fox News Digital was the first to report that some Target stores were forced by the corporation to move polarizing LGBTQ Pride merchandise away from the front of their locations after customer "outrage."

Fox News Digital provided unique insight into the Target and Bud Light advertising controversies that coincided with Pride celebrations during June and covered all angles of the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion that shocked the world.

In July, Fox News Digital published an exclusive reaction from former President Trump, who slammed the Justice Department for "abuse" after being hit with charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation

October saw war break out in the Middle East after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, killing at least 1,200 civilians including women, children and the elderly while kidnapping hundreds more. The following weeks saw a dramatic rise in antisemitism across the country amid the Israel-Hamas war, and Fox News Digital was there to cover the story that continues to have global implications.

Fox News Digital began the year with extensive coverage of Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the gavel, and continued to inform Americans when Republicans elected Rep. Mike Johnson as House Speaker after lawmakers voted to oust McCarthy from his leadership role.

Fox News Digital also published a wide range of opinion pieces throughout 2023, including takes by everyone from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Fox News Digital published an assortment of original videos including Democrats dismissing concerns about President Biden’s age following his re-election announcement.

MORE THAN 5 MILLION VIEWERS TUNED IN TO FOX NEWS' GROUNDBREAKING DESANTIS-NEWSOM DEBATE

In 2023, Fox News Digital also covered multiple developments in the ongoing Russian detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has become a symbol for the dangers of practicing journalism in authoritarian countries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital averaged 93.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors for the year. FOXBusiness.com also had a record year in 2023, earning 1.9 billion multiplatform views for its highest ranking since it launched in 2007.

Fox News was also the most engaged news brand on social media throughout 2023, with over 315 million social media interactions, according to Emplifi. It drove 81.6 million Facebook interactions, 34.2 million X interactions and 198.9 million Instagram interactions.

On YouTube, Fox News drove over 2.3 billion views, finishing first in the news competitive set, according to Shareablee.