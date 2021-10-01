Fox News Channel celebrates 25 years on the air, unveils renovated Washington bureau

Fox News Channel unveiled its newly renovated Washington, D.C., bureau this week with a special ceremony as it marks 25 years on the air.

FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News Media President Jay Wallace, and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott attended the ribbon-cutting Thursday for the state-of-the-art, all-digital newsroom.

"For those of you like myself, who have worked here for 25 years, it's kind of extraordinary to think that next week we will be celebrating the 25 years of Fox News Channel," Scott said. "So it makes complete sense to start here today to kick off that celebration with a celebration of each of you. When a group of us in New York started thinking about how do we want to celebrate the anniversary, I said it's about just a few things, very simple. It's about the team both on and off the air that have kept us successful and going, like Lachlan said during the last 18 months, it's been extraordinary and it's about the audience and respect for the audience. "

Murdoch said the investment in the news station was about more than the bricks and mortar.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL WILL MARK 25TH ANNIVERSARY ATOP BASIC CABLE AFTER DOMINANT THIRD QUARTER

"The reason is is to give all of you the space and the environment to continue to do your very best work," Murdoch said.

The significantly overhauled bureau features two new flagship studios, a high-resolution technology platform video and graphics, and a reconfigured newsroom.

The bureau also features two spaces dedicated to beloved late members of the Fox News Channel family.

The Charles Krauthammer greenroom honors the longtime columnist, a fixture on the "Special Report" panel who died in 2018 from cancer.

"If you watch Special Report, you know how important he was to the show and the channel. We miss his words of wisdom every day," anchor Bret Baier said.

The Tony Snow radio studio salutes the former "Fox News Sunday" host who died in 2008 from cancer. Wallace called him the "heartbeat of the news operation" since the revered Sunday show kicked off 25 years ago.

