Fox News’ Brit Hume honored with Media Research Center’s Bulldog Award for Lifetime Achievement

Fox News’ Brit Hume has been named the recipient of the prestigious MRC Bulldog Award for Lifetime Achievement on Wednesday, the Media Research Center announced.

The annual award honors "true journalists who richly deserve accolades yet will never receive them from the leftist media establishment," the conservative media watchdog group said.

"Brit Hume has always been the epitome of what true news journalism should be. Our vote was unanimous," MRC founder and president Brent Bozell said in a statement.

"Brit deserves this lifetime achievement award not just for running Fox News's D.C. bureau, but also for his time at ABC News as a steadfastly honest and reliable journalist," Bozell continued. "Congratulations to Brit for all he has accomplished and all he continues to contribute to the conversation every day."

The MRC Bulldog Award for Lifetime Achievement announcement comes on the heels of the 2023 Pulitzer Prizes being revealed.

"As usual, they honored left-wing journalists who pushed the liberal agenda. The MRC instead honors those committed to exposing the truth and announced six Bulldog Award winners on Tuesday, followed by today’s lifetime achievement award," the MRC said.

Hume joined Fox News in 1996 and has developed a reputation as fair and balanced with a commonsense approach. He is currently a senior political analyst where he contributes regularly to a variety of programs.

Hume is beloved by rank-and-file staffers and known as someone younger reporters can turn to for advice on how to cover sensitive topics.

Prior to that, Hume anchored "Special Report" for over a decade while serving as the Washington managing editor. During that time, Hume was responsible for overseeing news content for the Fox Washington bureau. He anchored all of Fox News’ presidential election coverage from 1996 to 2008.

Hume previously worked at ABC News for 23 years, including as the network’s chief White House correspondent from 1989 through 1996. He began his career as a print reporter with The Hartford Times and The Baltimore Evening Sun.

Hume’s accolades include the 2003 Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism from the National Press Foundation, the 2009 William F. Buckley Jr. Award for Media Excellence and a 1991 Emmy Award for his coverage of the Gulf War.

The University of Virginia graduate has also authored two popular books, "Inside Story" and "Death and the Mines." He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife Kim Schiller Hume.