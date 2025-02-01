Trump signs tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China: 'National emergency'

The Trump administration is implementing tariffs through its new International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

In a statement obtained by Fox News on Saturday, the White House said that the legislation comes amid an "extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency.

"President Donald J. Trump is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff," the statement read.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.