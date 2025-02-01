Expand / Collapse search
Trump's First 100 Days

Trump signs tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China: 'National emergency'

The tariffs will range from 10% to 25%

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Patrick Ward Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump says he 'absolutely' plans on imposing tariffs on the EU Video

Trump says he 'absolutely' plans on imposing tariffs on the EU

President Donald Trump does not give a 'political' answer as he argues the European Union has treated the United States 'so terribly.'

The Trump administration is implementing tariffs through its new International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

In a statement obtained by Fox News on Saturday, the White House said that the legislation comes amid an "extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency.

"President Donald J. Trump is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff," the statement read.

Donald Trumo points

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

