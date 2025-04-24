Fox News to air special live coverage of Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday

Fox News will provide special live coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, April 26, across Fox News Channel, Fox News Audio, Fox News Digital and Fox Nation.

Martha MacCallum, host of "The Story," will anchor the coverage live from Rome beginning at 3 a.m. ET. The special live coverage will also feature chief religion correspondent Lauren Green, contributor Jonathan Morris and correspondents Alex Hogan and Connor Hansen.

The pope passed away early Monday morning at the age of 88 after a public appearance on Easter Sunday.

MacCallum will lead the coverage leading up to and throughout Pope Francis' funeral mass, which is set to start at 4 a.m. ET in the Vatican's St. Peters Square.

Fox News Digital’s coverage will feature original reporting, analysis and up-to-the-minute updates on its live blog, which will begin at 12 a.m. ET on Saturday. A livestream will be available on foxnews.com.

Fox Nation will livestream coverage of the funeral service from 3-7 a.m ET. Fox News Audio will also provide coverage of the commemorative services for the pope and Fox News Radio will provide regular news updates as well, with Jonathan Savage reporting live from Rome.

The "Fox News Hourly Update" podcast will deliver updates during the funeral service and Morris will also join the "Fox News Rundown" podcast to explain the conclave process.

Pope Francis’ life will be celebrated during a Mass presided over by His Most Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals. Bishops, priests, cardinals, archbishops and patriarchs from around the world will officiate the service.

The events will conclude with the beginning of the Novemdiales, a symbolic and procedural period of nine days of prayer, mourning and remembrance.

Another funeral Mass will be held on Sunday by Italian Cardinal and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. Pope Francis will be taken to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome for burial.

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio to Regina Maria Sivori and Mario Jose Francisco in Argentina, died of a stroke and cardiac arrest, according to the Vatican.

Fox News' Gabriele Regalbuto contributed to this report.