First photos released of Pope Francis in his casket; funeral set for Saturday

The first pictures of Pope Francis' body since his death were released on Tuesday, and his funeral has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

The images showed Francis lying in a wooden casket wearing red vestments and his bishop’s miter, as the Vatican Secretary of State is seen praying over him in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived.

Cardinals met for the first time on Tuesday in the Vatican's synod hall to establish the next steps before a conclave begins to select the next pope. The cardinals set the funeral for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

It will be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and ordinary faithful may begin paying their final respects starting Wednesday, when his casket is brought into St. Peter's Basilica.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend the funeral. Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected to attend the funeral of the pontiff, who was born in Argentina.

Francis died Monday morning at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke that landed him in a coma and resulted in his heart failure. His death marked the end of his 12-year papacy as the 266th pope and spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church .

The pope, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed when he was younger, spent 38 days in Rome's Gemelli hospital starting on Feb. 14 to treat a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

He was still recovering when he made his last public appearance on Sunday, delivering an Easter blessing and what would be his final greeting to followers from his popemobile. The pope also met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday at the Casa Santa Marta.

Francis' Easter appearance was made in the same loggia where he was introduced to the world as the first pope of the Americas on March 13, 2013.

"He gave himself to the end," Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the head of the Italian bishops' conference and a possible contender to be next pope, said. "To go out to meet everyone, speak to everyone, teach us to speak to everyone, to bless everyone."

In his final will, Francis confirmed he would be buried at St. Mary Major basilica, which is located outside the Vatican and home to his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary.

Francis stopped by the basilica on his way home from the Gemelli hospital on March 23, after the longest hospitalization of his papacy, to deliver flowers to be placed before the icon. He returned on April 12 to pray before the Madonna for the last time.

