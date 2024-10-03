Fox Nation’s ‘Black Saturday’ with Trey Yingst takes viewers inside horrific events of October 7

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst's new book, which is available now, provides a riveting, on-the-ground account of the devastating Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

A three-part docuseries of the same name, based on Yingst's book, is streaming now on Fox Nation, with a condensed version airing on Fox News Channel on Sunday night at 10 pm ET.

Yingst began writing "Black Saturday: An Unfiltered Account of the October 7th Attack on Israel and the War in Gaza" during the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ horrific assault. At the same time, he was also working to provide Fox News viewers with the latest information from southern Israel and Gaza.



Yingst told Fox News Digital he feels the book is unique because it was penned in the field by a correspondent who was "living this story" in real time.

"‘Black Saturday’ is the gold standard in storytelling when it comes to what took place on October 7 in southern Israel and the war that followed," Yingst said from Tel Aviv.

"A massacre against the civilian population of Israel unfolded in the early hours of October 7, when Hamas militants crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into the communities that line Gaza in southern Israel, and it killed soldiers and civilians alike and dragged more than 240 hostages back into Gaza," he continued. "‘Black Saturday’ talks about our experience, the Fox News team in Jerusalem responding to that attack."

Yingst and his team reported from the Gaza border area as the attack unfolded.

"‘Black Saturday' tells that story, and then the stories of the soldiers and the police officers and the civilians in southern Israel who were trying to make sense of what was unfolding, and then take the fight back to Hamas inside Gaza, along with the stories of Palestinian civilians who were directly affected by this conflict and continue to be affected today," he said.

Yingst has extensive sources inside the Israeli military, along with inside Hamas’ senior leadership. He also speaks to Palestinian civilians in Gaza on a regular basis, and Israeli civilians who are waiting for their loved ones to come home after being taken hostage.

"This book really captures all of those angles. It is a book about Israelis. It is a book about Palestinians. It is a book about October 7 and the war that followed, and it is a book about humans," Yingst said.

He details the horrifying ordeal at the start of the book and shows readers the risks that reporters take to bring critical information to the world.

"The soldiers that we were with got lost, and they were driving through areas that hadn’t been cleared, that Hamas was routinely operating in, firing RPGs, anti-tank missiles and small arms fire at Israeli soldiers in the weeks prior, and we had no way out. We were stuck in that moment, and as I open this book, ‘Black Saturday,’ I talk about this moment," he said.

"I truly thought this could be it," Yingst continued. "This could be the moment that I die."

For the project, Yingst interviewed a range of people to include multiple perspectives, including Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, high-ranking IDF soldiers, Hamas official Dr. Basem Naim and Gazan journalist Nael Ghaboun.

"I think that when you read it, you will learn more about what that morning was like for Israelis who were living through hell on Earth. You'll learn more about the behind-the-scenes reporting that we did to bring that story to our viewers under fire in real time," Yingst said.

"Black Saturday," the latest offering from Fox News Books, also includes 16 pages of full-color photographs.

The Fox Nation series based on the book of the same name includes Yingst and the Fox Jerusalem Bureau team racing to cover the devastating terror attack, the team experiencing the haunting aftermath of horrific massacres throughout the Israeli communities along the Gaza border and the Fox News chief foreign correspondent entering the Gaza Strip during the Israeli ground invasion.