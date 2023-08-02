Fox Nation will send lucky sweepstakes winners to the first GOP primary debate, all expenses paid

Nine lucky winners and a guest of their choosing will earn an all-expense paid trip to the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The debate, hosted by Fox News, is set to take place on August 23, 2023. Anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier will ask the GOP-hopefuls about their ideas to lead the nation. Contestants can enter for a chance to win a seat at the historic event between August 3 to August 6 by clicking here to enter. Winners will be selected the following day on August 7.

GOP candidates Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy and more have confirmed their attendance at the first debate. All candidates meeting the Republican National Committees' polling and donor guidelines are welcome to participate.

"The next President of the United States will be on our debate stage," Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said in previous statement. "We look forward to hosting a fair and transparent platform for our great candidates to debate and share our winning Republican message with voters across the country."

Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., expressed his excitement to partner with Fox News, alongside Rumble, as the president of Young America's Foundation.

"As the premier organization working with young people in the conservative movement, we at Young America’s Foundation are thrilled to be a partner with the Republican National Committee, Fox News, and Rumble for the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate in August," Walker said in a previous statement. "This is a great time to introduce more young Americans to the value of freedom and opportunity for all."

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S. who are 18-years-old or older. To enter the contest and to read the official rules, visit https://foxdebatesweeps.com/.



The debate will be live-streamed on Fox Nation. Click here to subscribe and to watch Fox Nation-exclusive specials on the many of the candidates from the "Who Is….?" series, including spotlights on Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Asa Hutchinson, and more.



Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and David Rutz contributed to this report.